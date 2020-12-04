Biden Thinks 245,000 New Jobs is 'Grim', Vows Another Spending Blowout in January

Under normal circumstances, any president would celebrate a month in which the economy created 245,000 new jobs. During the V-shaped recovery to a recession caused entirely by politicians, job creation is held to high expectations. We had more than 600,000 in October, and of course you’re hoping to get as much as possible every month to show the business sector is coming back from the politician-induced destruction of the spring.

Is 245,000 new jobs in November as much as we’d like? Probably not. Is it “grim”? Certainly not.

But Joe Biden wants his own spending blowout as soon as he takes office, and the only way he’ll ever get a presumptively Republican Senate to go along with it is if the public is convinced we’re in another “emergency” and it’s absolutely necessary. So it’s not for no reason that he’s trying to paint a pretty respectable job report as “grim” and making it clear what he wants to happen next:

“This is a grim jobs report. It shows an economy that is stalling,” he said, adding he was “encouraged” by bipartisan Senate efforts on a $900 billion relief package. “Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people. But any package passed in the lame duck session is not enough. … Congress will need to act again in January.”

Two questions:

TRENDING: Cafe on Brink of Shutdown Gets 'Miracle' After Community Comes Together To Save Landmark

How does he know that anything passed in the lame-duck session will not be enough, when he doesn’t even yet know what it will be?

And how does he know Congress will need to act again in January when he hasn’t seen what will happen between now and then? Before the current spike in COVID cases, the economy was coming back at a break-neck pace. It grew an astonishing 33 percent in the third quarter, and current estimates for the fourth quarter are for something like a still-blistering 8 percent.

Unless politicians once again shut the economy down, there is no reason to think that comeback won’t continue apace. All of the economic infrastructure to resume full productivity is still in place. The COVID lockdowns didn’t destroy any of it. They only prevented people from taking advantage of it to produce and prosper.

Also: Unless Biden is planning to undermine approval of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, there could be as many as 25 million people already vaccinated by the time he takes office, and they will be the highest-risk people. Does Biden not think this changes the dynamic of the pandemic at all?

Is 245,000 new jobs in November a "grim" report? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

Riddle me this: Do you ever get the impression that some people will hate to see the pandemic go? Because it gives them an excuse to wildly spend money they don’t have and issue orders they could never get away with issuing under normal conditions?

Biden seems exceedingly eager to take office and become president of the United States of the Pandemic, and do all the things he’s so sure Trump should have done in 2020. But what we want and need is to go back to being the United States of America, when none of this was necessary and there was no reason for any special spending or special orders.

The same questions apply to his already-stated priority of telling everyone to wear masks for 100 days after he takes office. How does he know it will still be necessary? Does he want it to be?

If the pandemic is already receding by the time Biden takes the oath of office, and all he has to do is govern a normal healthy country, do you get the sense he’ll be a little disappointed by that fact? I’ve believed since the start of the pandemic that some politicians get off on this, because it makes it possible for them to wield power they could normally not wield. I certainly think that’s true of Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer. I’m starting to think it’s true of Joe Biden as well.