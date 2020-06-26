SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Biden: I would use executive powers to make mask-wearing mandatory in public

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 26, 2020 at 6:07am
Print

He would have no such executive powers, of course. The president can issue executive orders pertaining to the operations of the executive branch of the government, and that pertains to a wide variety of things. Many presidents push the envelope and try to use executive orders to nullify laws by refusing to enforce them.

That’s what DACA is, like it or not.

What a president’s executive orders clearly cannot do is mandate that private citizens do a certain thing or behave in a certain way, no matter how important the president or anyone else may think it is. That’s what laws are for, and laws are what Congress is for. Obama was famous for claiming he had to use executive orders because “Congress refused to act.” Doesn’t work that way, champ. If Congress doesn’t act, there is no action.

Of course, this is Joe Biden we’re talking about. I’m not sure he even knows his own middle name half the time (for the record, it’s Robinette), so this probably falls into the category of “Joe being Joe” along with so many other things he says:

“The one thing we do know — these masks make a gigantic difference,” Biden said. “I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask.”

TRENDING: Lt General Michael Flynn charges dropped

When asked if he would use federal powers to require the wearing of masks, Biden said, “Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would.”

“I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public,” he added.

I guess it goes without saying that, if Biden becomes president, it won’t be until January 2021. Hopefully the coronavirus is long gone by then, but one never knows. It’s probably fair, though, to understand his statement in the context of what he would do if he was president now.

It’s fine to say that, if you were president, you would urge people to wear the masks and make the case for why they should. You could make a pretty good case by pointing out that the mask-wearing could be the difference between otherwise living your life as normal and going back to lockdown. No one wants that, with the possible exception of Gretchen Whitmer, and most people probably consider it a reasonable trade-off.

Should the president mandate mask-wearing in public?

Indeed, if Trump did this very thing, I think people would respond well and he would get credit for it from most fair-minded people.

But Biden doesn’t stop there. He insists he would make it mandatory, and this is where we run into a problem. Now you might think, oh, that Joe Biden, he doesn’t understand that the Constitution limits the power of the president. But he does:

Biden knows perfectly well that presidents can’t just issue executive orders to mandate anything they want. And he wasn’t afraid to tell Kamala Harris that when she launched into this bizarre dissertation about why she can ignore the Constitution because of all the body bags she’s seen. Then again, there’s lots of talk that Biden might make Harris his running mate, so apparently fealty to the Constitution is just a suggestion with Biden.

I do not join with those conservatives who think wearing a mask is some sort of bow to the socialistic assault on individual liberty. I have to wear one in my office and in stores, and I do. If I had the option of going to a Tiger game but they required a mask, you bet I’d go and you bet I’d wear one.

RELATED: Biden: No, I don't support defunding the police

But we’ve seen all too clearly in many states – including us here in Michigan – what happens when you let elected officials mandate whatever they feel like because it’s an “emergency,” without regard to constitutional limitations on their power. Once this power is grabbed, it is rarely relinquished willingly.

A president clearly lacks the power to use executive authority to mandate this, and I suspect he knows that. I also suspect he’s like many Democrats these days who simply issue orders that exceed their authority, then wait to see if the court system or someone else will challenge them on it. Obama made a living out of this. So have federal district court judges with their nationwide injunctions against perfectly legal actions by Trump.

The truth is the Constitution only limits politicians’ power to the extent the Constitution is allowed to work. If politicians ignore it and judges refuse to apply it, then we effectively have no Constitution.

Maybe you think this is too weighty an argument to make when we’re just talking about people wearing masks during a pandemic. I disagree. Because once it’s established that presidents or anyone else can just do whatever they want, they will take full advantage of that newfound power.

And by the way, if Biden does choose Kamala Harris as his running mate, remember: She’s already shown her willingness to completely ignore the Constitution in the pursuit of executive power. Her debate opponent Joe Biden didn’t dissuade her in the slightest. Maybe because he really didn’t mean it himself.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Biden: I would use executive powers to make mask-wearing mandatory in public
Colorado governor orders attorney general to investigate police-involved death of Elijah McClain
VIDEO: Tim Scott lets Pelosi have it for accusing Republicans of 'trying to get away with murder' of George Floyd
Uh oh: Wednesday's reported new COVID cases set single-day record
If you had a massive dust storm from Africa on your 2020 bingo card, fill in the square
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×