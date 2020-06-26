Biden: I would use executive powers to make mask-wearing mandatory in public

He would have no such executive powers, of course. The president can issue executive orders pertaining to the operations of the executive branch of the government, and that pertains to a wide variety of things. Many presidents push the envelope and try to use executive orders to nullify laws by refusing to enforce them.

That’s what DACA is, like it or not.

What a president’s executive orders clearly cannot do is mandate that private citizens do a certain thing or behave in a certain way, no matter how important the president or anyone else may think it is. That’s what laws are for, and laws are what Congress is for. Obama was famous for claiming he had to use executive orders because “Congress refused to act.” Doesn’t work that way, champ. If Congress doesn’t act, there is no action.

Of course, this is Joe Biden we’re talking about. I’m not sure he even knows his own middle name half the time (for the record, it’s Robinette), so this probably falls into the category of “Joe being Joe” along with so many other things he says:

“The one thing we do know — these masks make a gigantic difference,” Biden said. “I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask.”

When asked if he would use federal powers to require the wearing of masks, Biden said, “Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would.”

“I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public,” he added.

I guess it goes without saying that, if Biden becomes president, it won’t be until January 2021. Hopefully the coronavirus is long gone by then, but one never knows. It’s probably fair, though, to understand his statement in the context of what he would do if he was president now.

It’s fine to say that, if you were president, you would urge people to wear the masks and make the case for why they should. You could make a pretty good case by pointing out that the mask-wearing could be the difference between otherwise living your life as normal and going back to lockdown. No one wants that, with the possible exception of Gretchen Whitmer, and most people probably consider it a reasonable trade-off.

Should the president mandate mask-wearing in public?

Indeed, if Trump did this very thing, I think people would respond well and he would get credit for it from most fair-minded people.

But Biden doesn’t stop there. He insists he would make it mandatory, and this is where we run into a problem. Now you might think, oh, that Joe Biden, he doesn’t understand that the Constitution limits the power of the president. But he does:

Biden knows perfectly well that presidents can’t just issue executive orders to mandate anything they want. And he wasn’t afraid to tell Kamala Harris that when she launched into this bizarre dissertation about why she can ignore the Constitution because of all the body bags she’s seen. Then again, there’s lots of talk that Biden might make Harris his running mate, so apparently fealty to the Constitution is just a suggestion with Biden.

I do not join with those conservatives who think wearing a mask is some sort of bow to the socialistic assault on individual liberty. I have to wear one in my office and in stores, and I do. If I had the option of going to a Tiger game but they required a mask, you bet I’d go and you bet I’d wear one.

But we’ve seen all too clearly in many states – including us here in Michigan – what happens when you let elected officials mandate whatever they feel like because it’s an “emergency,” without regard to constitutional limitations on their power. Once this power is grabbed, it is rarely relinquished willingly.

A president clearly lacks the power to use executive authority to mandate this, and I suspect he knows that. I also suspect he’s like many Democrats these days who simply issue orders that exceed their authority, then wait to see if the court system or someone else will challenge them on it. Obama made a living out of this. So have federal district court judges with their nationwide injunctions against perfectly legal actions by Trump.

The truth is the Constitution only limits politicians’ power to the extent the Constitution is allowed to work. If politicians ignore it and judges refuse to apply it, then we effectively have no Constitution.

Maybe you think this is too weighty an argument to make when we’re just talking about people wearing masks during a pandemic. I disagree. Because once it’s established that presidents or anyone else can just do whatever they want, they will take full advantage of that newfound power.

And by the way, if Biden does choose Kamala Harris as his running mate, remember: She’s already shown her willingness to completely ignore the Constitution in the pursuit of executive power. Her debate opponent Joe Biden didn’t dissuade her in the slightest. Maybe because he really didn’t mean it himself.