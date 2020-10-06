Biden In Viral Clip: I Could Sequester Because 'Some Black Woman Was Able to Stock the Grocery Shelf'

Oh? Who was she, Joe?

Or is this just a hypothetical black woman who represents your notion of the kinds of jobs black people belong in?

Could you speak a bit louder for those of us in the back? “The reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home was because some black woman was able to stock the grocery shelf.” pic.twitter.com/TV5yDQKMra — Dan Mellis (@MtgGuyDan) October 5, 2020

Remember, poor kids are as smart as white kids!

The most hilarious thing Biden says in that clip is “think how we think about it.”

You first, Joe. You’re the one who keeps associating white people with smarts and prosperity, and black people with menial labor jobs. Why is that?

This is a classic example of Biden trying to say something positive about a certain demographic group, but doing it in a way that reveals his own patronizing attitude. Yes, there are black women who stock grocery shelves. There are also white men who do it. And yes, there are black women who work as CEOs of successful companies, just as there are white men who do the same.

Biden has a black (although not African-American for whatever that’s worth) woman on his ticket, and you can’t help but get the sense that he picked her primarily because she is a black woman and he’s trying to make some sort of point about his own racial high-mindedness by doing so.

Donald Trump has men and women of lots of different backgrounds in his cabinet, just as he’s had for years in his business enterprise. You can judge for yourself what his motivations were for hiring the people he hired, but remember: When you own a business and you put someone in a job they’re not qualified for, just to make some sort of social point, that person’s inability to do the job will likely cost you money.

It appears Joe Biden thinks that stocking grocery shelves is where black women belong. Oh, and don’t forget: If you don’t vote for him, you’re not really black.