Biden to voter: Boy, it sure is "profound" to compare Auschwitz to US immigration policy

Whatever you think of current U.S. immigration policy, you’d have to be an abject moron to compare it to the Auschwitz concentration camp. I won’t bother to get into all the many, many, thousands of reasons that they’re not analogous. They just aren’t. It’s obvious to any thinking human being.

To suggest otherwise is the height of stupidity.

Behold the following question. It was asked of Joe Biden by someone who identifies herself only as “Kathy.” She thought the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz would be a good time to make a cheap political argument, which we’re sure she believed to be very intellectual.

“Today is the, ah, 75th anniversay of the.. uh… liberating Auschwitz prisoners. And.. What can we do, given what Donald Trump is doing at the border with those children who are incarcerated, so that they don’t go out and experience the kind of stigmatization that so many Jewish people and gypsies and Romas did in Europe? It’s so important, particularly when anti-Semitism in the United States is on the rise again… and it’s frightening. We are living in the 1930s again. In so many ways.”

Remember: Of the 1.3 million people sent to Auschwitz, 1.1 million were murdered.

So, did Joe Biden push back against this ridiculous comparison? Did he reassure this woman that she’s not living in the 1930’s? Did he say something smart, like “I don’t care for our current policy, but what we’re doing is not like Auschwitz in any conceivable way?” No. Of course he didn’t.

Instead, Creepy Uncle Joe praised the “profound” nature of this utterly idiotic question.

“That’s a really profound question,” He began. In America, he said, it’s all happening again.

“…There’s a phrase in the Jewish community, which is ‘Never again.’ Never again, meaning we’ll never allow this to ever happen again, but it is happening in other parts of the world, but it’s not just in this case—it’s not just Jews now. In America, they are being victimized. There have been more attacks on synagogues and on Jewish houses of worship than any time in American history since this man’s become president of the United States.”

You’ll note that he tries to steer the question away from the border and toward anti-Semitism, which one could argue is at least something, but to suggest this is a “profound” question is ridiculous.

By the way, it’s worth remembering that the vast majority of our current immigration laws existed – and were being enforced – when Biden was Vice President. If they’re ‘like Auschwitz,’ he’s culpable.

Here’s the Democratic frontrunner, welcoming a comparison of the U.S. to Nazi Germany: