Biden Wants to Forgive At Least $370 Billion in Student Loan Debt, and Might Try It Via Executive Order

You’re almost at the point where the federal government’s fiscal situation is so absurdly dire, you figure you might as well go all out because tomorrow we die anyway.

The national debt has topped $25 trillion, which is more than 100 percent of our entire GDP. This year’s deficit alone will be more than $3 trillion, and if Congress passes yet another coronavirus relief package that could explode to more than $5 trillion. In a single year.

Plus, Joe Biden is proposing $4 trillion in tax increases, which he seems to think will not hurt economic growth or have a negative effect on federal tax receipts. And he’s proposing to do this just as we’re finally recovering from the politician-imposed lockdowns and resulting economic collapse.

Hey. Why not go all the way and tell people who owe the federal government more than $1 trillion to just forget about it? That’s what Biden wants to do, and was happening to get congressional support for. But it seems likely he’ll be stuck with a Republican Senate, which means the only avenue for him to attempt this bit of fiscal insanity would be to try to do it by executive order.

And he’s actually considering it:

During the election campaign, Mr. Biden said he would push to forgive $10,000 in debt for every American with federal student loans to help them cope with the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He has also called for forgiving any student debt that covered tuition at public colleges for borrowers earning under $125,000, and any student debt owed by those who show they were defrauded by for-profit colleges.

A Biden campaign spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment this month. Last summer, a Biden campaign official said Mr. Biden wouldn’t rule out any options to forgive student debt, including executive action.

During the Obama Administration, the federal government seized control of all student loans from the banking industry. All loans are now administered by the Department of Education. That makes it easy for Democrats to buy the votes of young people by turning around and forgiving their loans while the mean old Republicans expect them to pay them back.

If Biden forgives only $10,000 per borrower, it would cost the taxpayers a cool $370 billion. If he goes further than that – well, the total of all student loans owed to the government by 42 million Americans is $1.55 trillion. Democrats are already spending us into oblivion. Why not just crank up the printing presses and devalue the currency even further? That’s the only way you can really pay for that kind of giveaway, which leaves it with a value of almost nothing.

Should Biden forgive student debt?

The larger damage such a move would do is to call into question the very integrity of student loans. Why worry about the debt you’re taking on when there’s every reason to believe politicians will just turn around and forgive the debt in exchange for your grateful vote?

All of this probably leads us to where Democrats want to go, which is government-funded free college for everyone. And if you do that, you do two things: First, you devalue the college experience by attracting all kinds of people with no skin in the game, who are only there because it’s free and they can’t think of anything else to do. Second, you force taxpayers to fork over even more of what they earn to cover the cost of this boondoggle.

Biden may not be able to get away with forgiving student loans via executive action. He will say it’s a simple administrative decision of the Department of Education, but Congress will assert that there’s nothing in statute that gives the president carte blanche to just forgive all loans that were offered in good faith. The matter could end up before the Supreme Court.

But no matter what happens, Biden seems determined to find a way to cost Americans a lot more money while devaluing what they get for it.