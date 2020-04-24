SECTIONS
Biden: You watch, Trump's going to try to postpone the election

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 24, 2020 at 6:15am
I think we’ve heard this one during every Republican presidency in recent memory. Back when I ran the old North Star Writers Group syndicate, I had to tell my liberal columnists to cool it with the “Bush is going to cancel the election” routine because it seemed like we had one every week.

And this was during Bush’s second term, when he couldn’t run for re-election anyway. I guess that’s how they figured he was going to make himself president for life.

This is the silliest of political scare tactics because anyone who’s had even rudimentary studies in American civics knows there’s no way a president can do what Biden thinks Trump will do, and yet rhetorically the idea won’t die:

“Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” the former vice president told donors during a virtual fundraiser, according to a pool report cited by multiple outlets.

Biden also suggested Trump is doing “all he can to make it very hard for people to vote” in the ballot with his attempts to use an emergency federal loan to the Postal Service as leverage to bring it further under his administration’s control.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the post office,” Biden said at the “A Fabulous Evening With Vice President Joe Biden” online event.

“Now what in God’s name is that about?” he asked. “Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

And to think I could have been having a fabulous evening with Joe Biden instead of re-watching Season 6 of Longmire and the NFL draft with Angie. I win this one hands-down.

As for the date of the election, it’s statutorily set as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. In other words, it’s the first Tuesday in November unless that happens to be November 1, in which case it would be held on November 8. Congress passed this statute in 1845, and only an act of Congress could change it. It would be necessary to either amend the 1845 law or repeal it entirely and establish a new date for elections.

Do you think the election will be postponed?

Either way, it wouldn’t change the fact that Trump’s first term expires at noon on January 20, 2021. That’s set in the Constitution and not even an act of Congress could change that.

Perhaps in Biden’s fantasies Trump would start a campaign of flame-tweeting to put pressure on Congress to change the election. I’m sure Nancy Pelosi would be very receptive to that.

Then again, Biden talks out of both sides of his mouth. On the one hand, he’s complaining that Trump might move the election date – which there is no indication whatsoever he wants to do – and on the other hand he’s upset with Wisconsin Republicans for not postponing an election:

Biden also warned of Russian interference in the election and said the controversial primary that Republicans pushed ahead with in Wisconsin earlier this month (which forced thousands to the polls amid a statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic) had sent a “giant warning flare to the nation.”

“Republicans were trying to force in-person voting no matter the health cost,” said Biden. “We have to figure out how we are going to conduct a full and fair and safe election in November and no one should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot.”

So. Election postponements. Good? Bad? I’m confused, but then I’m listening to Joe Biden, and he wakes up every day confused about pretty much everything.

There’s going to be an election on Tuesday, November 3. Donald Trump can’t change that and shows no sign of wanting to.

Joe Biden knows how this works, but he’ll also say anything to get people riled up, which is why the only thing more absurd than postponing the election would be Biden winning it.

