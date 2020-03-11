Biden apparently wins, but Michigan primary results delayed as clerks are overwhelmed with absentee ballots

Here in Michigan they recently gave us no-reason absentee voting. They also forbid election workers from starting to count absentee ballots until the morning of election day. Oh, and we also now allow people to register to vote on the day of the vote.

So when you combine the lateness of the schedule with more absentee ballots than ever, what do you think that’s going to do to election night result reporting?

Nothing good, and that’s where we find ourselves in the aftermath of last night’s Michigan primary:

Thanks to a ballot proposal that passed in 2018, all Michigan residents are now allowed to vote early by absentee ballot without an excuse needed. The same proposal also ushered in same-day voter registration on Election Day.

The spokesperson told Fox News that under the state constitution, election workers are not allowed to start processing absentee ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Late last week, election officials reported there was an 80 percent increase in applications for absentee ballots compared with the 2016 presidential primary. They added that more than a half-million absentee ballots had already been cast in the 2020 presidential primary.

Don’t get me started on our ballot initiatives here in Michigan. If you want to pass an absolutely idiotic law and make it almost impossible to repeal, Michigan is the place to do it.

There were some results trickling in on Tuesday night, however, and they seemed to affirm that Joe Biden was on his way to taking the state, apparently based on the inspiring appeal: Vote for me and stop the socialist!

It’s not the most inspiring campaign slogan of all time, but it seems to be working like a charm for Joe Biden.

As Rob told you yesterday, Biden didn’t exactly acquit himself well during his time mixing with the people here in Michigan. But I don’t think Biden is even really the point anymore. Democratic primary voters are resigned to the idea that Biden is the only candidate left who doesn’t outwardly admit he’s a Marxist, and that’s rightly seen as a sure loser in a general election race against Trump.

That said, Michigan’s Democratic Party is probably a little more establishmentarian than its nationwide counterpart. Michigan Democrats are heavily tied into – and beholden to – the United Auto Workers, which is about as establishment an institution as you’re going to find. They’ll fall in line behind the choice of the powers that be if they think it will protect the federal gravy train they’re used to getting whenever the auto industry needs to be bailed out, which is usually at least once a generation.

We should know later today who the official winner was. We already know that Michigan has made it so easy to vote, it’s now impossible to tell on Election Night who actually won.