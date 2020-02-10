Biden: I'll 'work like hell' for Bernie if he's the nominee, but good luck getting elected as a 'democratic socialist'

Most of the coverage of this is focused on Biden’s statement that he’ll work like hell for Bernie, which seems to be Biden conceding the point that he’s losing.

I’m not sure that’s exactly what Biden intended with the statement. I think he was trying to emphasize his unconditional party loyalty while also making the case that, if you run around labeling yourself a democratic socialist, you’re making it awfully difficult for yourself to get elected:

BIDEN: “Bernie calls himself a democratic socialist. … Are you going to win with the label? Are you going to help somebody in Florida win, with the label democratic socialist? Because it’s going to go all the way down the line. That’s what’s going to happen. Are you going to win in North Carolina? Going to win in Pennsylvania? Are you going to win in those states and the Midwest? I didn’t put the label on Bernie. Bernie calls himself a democratic socialist.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: “So you think, flat out, Democrats can’t defeat Trump if they have to defend socialism?”

BIDEN: “I think it’s going to be incredibly more difficult. Look, if I don’t get the nomination and Bernie gets it, I’m going to work like hell for him. But I tell you what, it’s a bigger uphill climb running as a senator or a congressperson or as a governor on a ticket that calls itself the democratic socialist ticket.”

I think Biden is reading the general electorate correctly. The problem is that those who vote in Democratic primaries are a very different group, and don’t possess the ingrained distaste for socialism that your average Florida or North Carolina independent does. That’s one of the reasons – although certainly not the only one – that Bernie is at the top of the pack and Biden is stumbling all over the place.

The Democratic base is younger than the Republican base, and many of them have no memory of the fall of the Berlin Wall, let alone the Cold War or the Cuban Missile Crisis. When they think of socialism, they don’t think of barbed wire and dog runs. They think of cool young people getting a bunch of free stuff from big fat Daddy Warbucks, who’s kicking and screaming the whole time.

They have no appreciation of the importance of private property or privately earned wealth, because they don’t have any and they think they have a better shot at getting some through the force of government than by going out and earning it themselves.

Bernie, who’s become a multimillioniare by virtue of his political fame, pushes the idea that your only shot at economic elevation is to elect someone who will mandate it on your behalf, that an awful lot of Democratic primary voters find this idea appealing. For them, Biden really has no answer. He was part of the Obama Administration, which to him probably seemed pretty aggressive on the wealth redistribution front. But the Bernie Bros are ready to take that to a very ambitious next level, and that’s what Bernie is offering.

But Biden is right: If Bernie wins the nomination and takes this message into the general election campaign against Trump, he’s looking for voters from an entirely different group of people – including an awful lot who have real jobs and have worked hard at them for years. They may have amassed a small saving account or investment portfolio, and they’re not going to be too interested in a candidate who says it should be taken away from them and given to others who didn’t earn it.

It’s normal practice that candidates appeal to the base while seeking the nomination, and then pivot to the center for the general election. How exactly is self-proclaimed socialist Bernie Sanders supposed to “pivot to the center”? And who would believe it if he tried?

I have written in this space before that conservatives should be careful what they wish for as they root for Bernie to win the nomination, thinking he’d be the easiest opponent for Trump to beat. Anyone who’s on the ballot on November 3 has a chance, and it’s an awfully big risk to point the country that close to a Bernie Sanders presidency.

But that doesn’t mean Bernie’s obvious disadvantages don’t exist. Of course they do, and I’m sure other Democrat contenders can see it as well. If Bernie starts to dominate a string of primaries and he looks headed for the nomination, expect other Democrats to join in sounding these same alarms. But will it do any good? Democratic primary voters want what they want, and this year in particular I don’t think it’s the same thing the general electorate wants.

Even with a good economy, Trump should be the most beatable incumbent since George H.W. Bush in 1992. But that assumes a Democrat field that’s capable of producing an electable candidate, and if you see one in this field, let us know.

We don’t.