Biden's acceptance speech: 'I'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness'

“This is not a partisan moment. This must be an American moment.”

Did he tell the rest of his party that?

No sooner had Biden made that statement about it not being a partisan moment than he celebrated FDR’s New Deal, which was the most gigantic explosion in the size and scope of government to date. He delivered the familiar fiction that the New Deal “got us out of the Depression” and completely ignored the decades of generational dependency it touched off.

Biden said we’re facing four crises: The pandemic, the economic collapse, racial division and, er, “climate change.” All of the above will surely require the further explosion of government Bernie and AOC are drawing up even as Biden is droning on about it.

He is never more dishonest than when he talks about 15 million unemployed, laying that at Trump’s feet – as if lockdowns weren’t ordered by Democrat governors like Gretchen Whitmer, Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom.

Biden keeps coming back to “hate and division,” and suggests that Trump is 100 percent responsible for it all, like Democrats haven’t been completely unhinged in their hatred of Trump and everyone who supports him.

Concerning the virus, Biden claims Trump doesn’t have a plan and he does, and that the plan will be deployed on Day 1. But what’s the plan? Rapid tests with immediate results? Making medical supplies and protective equipment? Um, Joe . . . we’re already doing all that. A national mandate to wear masks? Aside from the fact that the president has no authority to issue such a mandate, are we still going to be in this fix on January 20?

By the way, if having a plan is such a big deal, why didn’t Biden mention the Operation Warp Speed effort to develop a vaccine, which has already led some of the candidates to a third round of trials? If we’ve got a vaccine by the end of the year – and there’s a decent chance we will – does Biden still intend to shove an unconstitutional mask mandate down our throats?

Biden’s delivery was fine, but a bit slow and lacking energy. His promise to lower health care premiums recalls Obama’s whopper about ObamaCare reducing everyone’s premiums by $2,500 a year. I was born during the day, but not yesterday.

Oh, and empowering labor unions . . . that will really drive economic growth. The government is going to create 5 million manufacturing jobs? The manufacturing sector can create plenty of jobs on its own, although it’s going to be a lot more difficult if Biden repeals the 2017 tax cuts, which he vowed to do.

Democrats will never stop demanding that corporations “pay their fair share,” but here’s what Biden doesn’t understand: The best thing that can happen for the country is not when capital in the private sector gets sucked up by government to be spent by politicians. Biden and all Democrats would have you believe you’re better off when government is confiscating as much private wealth as possible. That could not be farther from the truth, but I don’t think the average American really gets that. They think that the more money there is in “the system” the better off they somehow are.

The speech was classic Joe Biden. It was full of economic ignorance and “regular guy” appeals. Whoever wrote it did a reasonable job of handing Biden a speech he could handle. But it offered nothing the nation should embrace. The Democrats have offered the same big-government bromides for generations, and when they’re given the chance to make them policy, the results are always the same.

Joe Biden has been on the national scene for 47 years. He has never solved a problem in his entire career. There’s no reason to think he’ll start now.