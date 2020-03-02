Biden's back in the game, but Super Tuesday will decide who's in the driver's seat

Thirty-two years after his first attempt to run for president, Joe Biden has finally won a primary. For the first time. Ever.

It sort of reminds me of those old ladies on the billboards who graduate from college at the age of 95. If you never stop trying, who knows what you might achieve?

Biden’s decisive South Carolina win is earning him the positive media coverage he’s craved since the start of his campaign. It’s been hard to come by, especially when he’s been telling tall tales about South African arrests, promising to appoint African-American U.S. senators, calling town hall participants “fat” and “lying ponies” or whatever it was, promising to raise people’s taxes, and of course, making weird statements about kids stroking his leg hairs.

And of course, not winning anything. Until Saturday.

So Biden finally has his run of positive coverage, and you know the media. They’ll be dumping all over someone one day, and then the unexpected happens and suddenly, “He’s back!” Suddenly Biden has momentum, whatever that means, and the heretofore unstoppable Bernie is now reeling.

TRENDING: Don’t stop at Roger Stone: Trump should pardon everyone ever charged by a special prosecutor

The problem for Biden is that this narrative will only last until Super Tuesday, and Super Tuesday is tomorrow.

What the polls seem to show at this point is that Bernie will do more winning than anyone else tomorrow. He has a commanding lead in California, which is the biggest prize with 415 delegates at stake. He’s running neck-and-neck with Biden in Texas. Bernie has a slight lead in North Carolina, but Biden and Bloomberg are right behind him. And Bloomberg and Sanders are basically tied in Virgina.

The latest poll in Massachusetts, which is Fauxcahontas’s home state, show Bernie jumping out to an eight-point lead. Minnesota may go to hometown Sen. Amy Klobuchar, with Bernie in second.

By the way, what happened to Boot Edge Edge? (Oh, this is what.) He pulled only 8.2 percent in South Carolina, won no delegates, and is not even showing up in the Super Tuesday polls. Could it be that the voters were never really buying the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana as a viable presidential candidate, despite all the love he was getting from the media?

Do you think the South Carolina win makes Biden a real contender again? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

This does seem to be shaping up as a three-person race between Bernie, Bloomberg and Biden – although I don’t think Biden’s proven his viability based on one strong showing in the one state where he’s invested and campaigned heavily for months. South Carolina was his firewall, meaning the one state he had to win the stop the bleeding.

He did. But if Bernie dominates Super Tuesday, it’s hard to see how Biden is really anything but an also-ran at this point.