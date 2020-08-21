Biden's biggest nonsense line: Tax breaks for the rich are causing jobs to disappear and businesses to close

I know I already embedded the speech in the column I posted earlier today. But to make it easier to follow for the purpose of this column, here it is again. The passage in question starts at 5:18 and goes until about 6:00:

Biden clearly implies, even if he doesn’t explicitly map out, the connection between “tax breaks for the 1 percent” and rising unemployment and small business closures. He goes through the numbers we all know – tens of millions of jobs lost, one in six small businesses closing – then tells us that if Trump is re-elected, the worst possible thing will happen. He will once again cut taxes for the rich.

This is classic Democratic Party economics, and it’s absurd on its face. The media “fact-checkers” won’t go anywhere near this, of course, because they all think the same way Biden does. But it needs to be called out as the biggest and most consequential nonsense claim of Biden’s entire speech (which is really saying something).

What is Biden’s fundamental proposition here? It’s that jobs are being lost and small businesses are closing because Trump’s economic policies favor the 1 percent. It’s that rich people made out like bandits with their big tax cut, and now everybody else is in a world of hurt as a result.

Nonsense is not a strong enough word to describe this. Biden’s word would be mularkey, but I don’t want to tar the one-time Vikings tight end by associating him with anything Joe Biden says.

Let’s go through what actually happened. In December 2017, Trump signed the Tax Reform Act of 2017. It cut all personal income tax rates, and slashed the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. This is a move many of us had been advocating for years. Herman was one of those who long pushed for the reduction in the corporate tax rate. He had also pushed for the elimination of the tax on repatriated profits, which was part of the 2017 law as well.

The logic behind it was that the private sector would more efficiently allocate its capital toward productive, growth-focused activity than politicians would. Allow companies to keep an extra 14 percent of their profits, they would invest that capital in things that would create far more wealth.

The result was that, in 2018, we saw stronger growth than in any year of the Obama Administration. We saw soaring business profits, and record low unemployment that persisted even through 2019 and early 2020, as growth continued but slowed a little. Just before the 2020 lockdowns, unemployment was at a phenomenal low of 3.5 percent.

Far from causing jobs to disappear, the tax cut caused jobs to soar, because companies were able to redirect their newly preserved capital into facility expansion, new product development, marketing and – subsequently – expanding their work forces.

Democrats complained during this period about two things: The first was that some companies were using the money for stock buybacks. This was an idiotic complaint because, when a company has no purpose for investing extra capital, the most productive thing it can do is pour that capital into the hands of private investors who will invest it. That’s what a stock buyback is.

If Company A has extra capital sitting around, and no need for new facilities, new products or new workers, Company A can purchase some of its stock from Investor Q, who will then invest it in Company B, which does need new facilities, products and workers. You will never get Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders to understand this, but stock buybacks absolutely benefit the working class, and this is why.

The second complaint was that not every company was using the capital to hire people. This again shows how little Democrats understand about business or the economy. You don’t use extra capital to hire more people unless you need more people. Companies who did, made those hires. Companies who didn’t need more people immediately used the money to strengthen their market positions in other ways, so that they could sustain a stronger workforce and remain more profitable down the road. Remember, the corporate tax cut is permanent – unless Biden and Democrats win this year and repeal it, which they are vowing to do. As it stands right now, a stronger market position in a year or two will put companies in just as strong a position to hire new people as they were, at least from a tax perspective in 2018.

The tax cut was one of the best things that could have happened for jobs and workers.

But yes, jobs disappeared and small businesses have closed in 2020. Was it because of Trump’s tax cuts? Of course not. It was because of the COVID lockdowns that were ordered by governors, with Democratic governors ordering the most restrictive and longest lockdowns. This is why small businesses shut down and millions had to file for unemployment. No one who’s been paying attention this year fails to understand that, yet Biden stands there and blames it on Trump’s tax cuts without any fear that the media will call him out for such garbage.

Trump’s corporate tax cut is one of the leading reasons business has a decent shot at bouncing back from this. Once the economy is able to function normally again, that lower corporate tax rate will give companies more capital with which to recover their productivity and fully deploy a returning workforce.

For Biden and other Democrats to repeal the corporate tax cut would be one of the most catastrophic things anyone could do to an economy that desperately needs to recover under its own strength.

This nonsense line from Biden is not surprising. It’s the kind of thing Democrats always say. But it was also a defining moment in last night’s speech. It is this kind of economic illiteracy that defines the Democratic Party, and it’s the exact reason it would be a disaster to return them to power. They don’t know anything about how business works or how jobs are created. They think it’s all directed by politicians, and they think the worst thing you can do for workers is to let employers keep the money they earn.

Any thinking person can see how idiotic that is. And yet a major political party last night nominated a man who believes all of it.