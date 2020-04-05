Biden's considering Gretchen Whitmer for vice president, eh? Let me tell you about our governor

A caveat before we get started: Presidential candidates often claim to be considering this or that person for vice president, when in reality they are merely trying to win some appreciation from that person’s fans, or maybe for that person’s state. I remember Walter Mondale doing a veritable tour of meetings with various so-called contenders for the job. By the time he announced his choice of Geraldine Ferraro, we had seen photos of Mondale with enough different people that he had effectively pandered to just about every identiy politics group imaginable.

At the moment, with Gretchen Whitmer in a public pissing match with President Trump, Joe Biden probably figures it’s to his advantage to elevate Whitmer’s profile by saying she’s under consideration. That might be all there is to this.

But let’s pay Joe Biden the unmerited compliment of taking him seriously. Since he says he is considering Whitmer as his running mate, let’s assume that’s a serious statement and take a look at the virtues of Gretchen Whitmer as a potential vice president.

First, remember: The only real job of the vice president is to be ready to take over as president. There’s no such thing as being unqualified for the presidency but being qualified for the vice presidency. Joe Biden is 76 years old and half the time he sounds like he has no idea where he is. If he is elected president, then his vice president stands a much-greater-than-zero chance of taking the oath as president at any given moment.

The question is not whether Gretchen Whitmer is ready to be vice president. It’s whether she’s ready to be president.

Whitmer has been Michigan’s governor for 15 months. Prior to that she served as Senate Minority Leader in the Michigan State Senate, where the Democratic caucus had only 11 members at one point – and hasn’t been in the majority since 1983.

After she was term-limited out of the State Senate in 2014, Whitmer was appointed to a six-month tenure as Ingham County prosecutor to complete the term of a prosecutor who got caught up in a scandal. Both her parents were involved with politics and much of Whitmer’s political connectedness is a result of this pedigree. She is certainly not the first political scion to trade on her family’s name, and as a fan of George W. Bush I am certainly not going to cast stones on her for that.

But Bush and many other political scions also gained experience in the private sector before entering politics. Whitmer has had two types of job in her life: Lawyer and politician.

Whitmer ran for governor in 2018 on a promise to “fix the damn roads.” This is a longstanding sore spot with Michigan voters. Our highways and other major surface roads are in notoriously bad shape, and the legislature never seems to be able to decide how (or if) it will find the money to do the necessary repairs. An initiative a few years back under Republican Gov. Rick Snyder added some new funds to the effort, but the work has been slow and the roads remain in bad shape. A candidate who can convince the voters that he or she is serious about real action on road repair probably has a winning issue.

That and the fact that Republican nominee Bill Schuette barely even tried to win the election put Whitmer in the governor’s mansion.

But she has not fixed the damn roads. Her opening proposal was a whopping 45-cent-per-gallon gax tax increase. That predictably went nowhere in the Republican-controlled legislature, and Whitmer quickly backed down after vowing she would not sign a budget that didn’t have all the money she wanted for road repair. You are welcome to lay blame on the Republicans for rejecting Whitmer’s proposal, but Republicans offered plenty of alternatives for funding the roads that didn’t jack up people’s taxes.

The bottom line is that Whitmer knew she had a Republican legislature to deal with, and yet the only proposal she offered had no hope there and she couldn’t come up with a way to make a deal. One of the jobs of governors is to work with the legislatures they have to pass bills and solve problems. Whitmer, who should know well how the legislature works from her time there, failed utterly to do this.

So on her signature campaign promise, she has accomplished exactly nothing.

We have also told you in recent weeks about Whitmer’s decision to threaten doctors who prescribed hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients, only to see her back down after doctors ignored her and prescribed it anyway, and saw it achieve significant success helping patients. The rest of her COVID-19 strategy has basically been to watch what Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine does and do the exact same thing a day or two later.

It is not Whitmer’s fault that cases are exploding in Michigan, but her leadership on the issue has been uneven and indecisive. That does not justify Donald Trump’s juvenile taunts against her, but objectively there is nothing about her performance here that recommends her for higher office.

Gretchen Whitmer has no background in foreign policy or national security. The full extent of her experience in executive leadership consists of 15 months as governor. She has no significant policy achievements. Her entire appeal as a candidate for vice president seems based on the idea that she brings out Donald Trump’s worst instincts and perhaps that would make her a sympathetic figure on the campaign trail. But that does not make her ready for the presidency.

In my book, the textbook example of choosing a vice-presidential running mate was Dick Cheney in 2000. Cheney had served as White House chief of staff, Secretary of Defense and as a member of Congress. He had served as CEO of a major multinational corporation. He knew his way around Washington, he understood the workings of the executive branch and he would have been ready on a moment’s notice to assume the presidency. He would have needed no learning on the job. He was prepared, experienced and ready.

That’s what you look for in a vice president, and no one should know that better than Joe Biden, who held the position himself for eight years. Gretchen Whitmer fails the test on every front. Biden may think she will appeal to suburban moms and garner sympathetic media coverage. Both may be true, although I have more confidence in the judgment of suburban moms than of the media. But Whitmer is woefully unprepared for the presidency, and there is nothing in her track record to suggest she’s impressive enough to be a serious candidate for the job at any point in the future either.

Understand that as you assess the seriousness of Joe Biden. Or the lack thereof.