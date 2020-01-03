He needs to send out an e-mail:

“Listen, Fat. We need money!”

Granted, you or I could do a lot with $22.7 million. But in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, raising $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 puts you in third place, behind a socialist and the former mayor of a city that’s not even one of America’s 100 largest.

Although Biden and his media cheerleaders are trying to make it sound like a good result, these are clearly tough times for Quid Pro Joe:

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign took in $22.7 million in the fourth quarter, an improving fundraising pace that still lags some of his rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

TRENDING: Biden’s fourth-quarter fundraising came in third, behind Bernie and Boot Edge Edge

It marks the best cash haul for the former vice president so far, his campaign announced Thursday. It did not say how much money it had in the bank heading into January, the crucial final weeks before the first primary nominating contest in Iowa.

“We had a great quarter, and we’re going to expect another one next time,” Biden said in a video shared by his campaign.

The “improving pace” reflect that we’re getting closer to the primaries and more people are engaged in the process. It doesn’t reflect any real momentum on Biden’s part.

The argument for Biden has always been that he’s “electable,” meaning he’s got the name recognition, the “gravitas” (whatever that means) and the ability to raise money. His wife has taken to pleading with people to vote for him even if they know he sucks, because he’s supposedly the one Democrat best positioned to beat Trump.

But is he?

With eight years as vice president and nearly four decades as a U.S. senator under his belt, Biden should have a built-in advantage over his less established rivals when it comes to fundraising. He should have a fundraising network and a Roladex so impressive that all he has to do is say GO! and his team should easily be able to bring in the biggest haul in the field.

Yet in the fourth quarter, Biden finished behind Bernie Sanders – a socialist who hates the capitalist system that’s produced the wealth that’s now funding his campaign – and Pete Buttigieg, the once and not-very-impressive mayor of the small town of South Bend, Indiana.

Why?

I can think of several reasons. One is that Biden continues to embarrass himself on the campaign trail – insulting voters, saying really weird things and putting his hands where they don’t belong. Another is that he seems to think himself above the law. Another is that his hands are obviously not clean in this whole Ukraine thing.

But there’s more: The Democratic primary voters who choose the nominee have never had much love for Biden. When Barack Obama chose him as his running mate, it was considered a concession to the older establishment crowd, not an inspired choice. Indeed, for a guy who was supposed to be ushering in some new politics of meaning or whatever, Obama made an awfully conventional and uninspired choice when he tapped Biden.

And the young left has moved beyond the Obama presidency anyway. They want more now. They want all-out socialism, and they don’t think a 76-year-old Beltway type is going to give it to them.

Also, Biden is a jerk. For years he’s been besmirching the name of the man whose car collided with his first wife and daughter and killed them – claiming the man “drank his lunch.” That’s not true, and the man’s family has pleaded with Biden to stop telling this awful lie. He keeps telling it.

And as anyone who remembers the 2012 Biden-Ryan presidential debate can attest, Biden is an arrogant, smug douchebag.

So let’s review: Joe Biden is a liar. He’s creepy. He’s smug. He’s arrogant. He slanders people. He’s corrupt. He says bizarre things. And he offers nothing original or positive to solve any problem this country has.

Joe Biden has been on the scene long enough that I think people have a pretty good idea what they could expect from him, and they’re showing little sign of wanting it. Biden is still at the top of a crowded Democratic field, for now, just based on the fact that he was once vice president. But he shows none of the strength that would lead you to expect a sprint to the nomination, or a strong general election showing.

Whoever sent him that $22.7 million should ask for a refund, but that’s not the way it works in politics. Those people just flushed that money down the toilet. Then again, if a Democrat does win in 2020, there will be a lot more of that.