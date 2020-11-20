Biden's Latest Teleprompter Fail: Governors, Eh, Uh, Ee, Wah, Glah, Dlee . . .

Don’t ask us to translate it, but get ready for four years (give or take two or three) of this:

I’m going to dissent slightly from the “Biden is losing it” point of view. Biden never had it. He has never been particularly smart, and he has never been mentally sharp.

TRENDING: Texas Congressman Credits Hispanic Voters with Maintaining State's Republican Status

This is why he plagiarizes speeches. This is why he makes up fabulist stories about his college scholarship achievements, about his youth in a black church, about riding the train two hours every night and even about how his first wife died. He neither recalls the real facts with any clarity nor does he have much interest in recounting them.

Biden needs words put in front of him because, when all goes well, he does a reasonably decent job of sounding like he understands the things he’s saying. But when things don’t go well, we get what you see above.

Serious question: Lest you think incidents like this will bring Republican calls for something to be done about Biden, how long until Democrats are citing such incidents to demand the ascension of President Kamala Harris?

Remember, the left has little use for Biden. He’s an old white man who vote to authorize the Iraq War and objected to unconstitutional gun-grabbing. Harris is the authoritarian power-monger they want. She’s willing to take all the race-mongering and class warfare and ratchet it up to 11. She’s willing to exert executive power she doesn’t have, and wait it out while endless levels of federal courts drag their feet and keep the question from landing in front of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Lose it? Did Joe Biden ever have it? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biden’s job was to defeat Trump. Mission apparently accomplished. There is not a single person in the United States who is enthused about Biden actually governing. You have half the country wishing Trump could somehow stay in office and half the country ready for Kamala.

It won’t take many more videos like this to prompt the calls long and loud for Biden – who turns 78 today, by the way – to step down and make it happen.

If I was a conspiratorialist, I might even suspect the Democrats on his staff of sabotaging his own teleprompter to trick him into videos like this, all for the purpose of raising calls for his resignation. I’m not a conspiratorialist. I think Democrats commit their shameless acts right out in the open knowing the media will never call them on it.