Biden's new commercial: It's very well done, and very dishonest

Joe Biden’s best chance of winning the election is by convincing people that he’s a salt-of-the-earth guy who identifies deep in his soul with regular folks, and isn’t in politics for anything more than to help Lunch Pail Larry get an honest break.

That is not who Joe Biden is at all. Joe Biden has built his political career on lies (like his claim that his first wife was killed by a drunk driver; she wasn’t), on fraud (plagiarizing the speeches of everyone from Neil Kinnock to Ronald Reagan) and a philosophical agility that will claim to believe anything that gets him through a campaign cycle. He also has a creepy tendency to touch ladies of all ages in very inappropriate ways, but I guess you can’t say that’s part of how he built his career. It’s just part of what makes him creepy.

That’s the real Joe Biden. But the job of those who produce his campaign ads is to make you think he’s not the guy described in the lead paragraph above. And with this one, they did a pretty darn good job:

There’s a lot I could question about this ad, but I’m going to focus on one thing. The ad saying that Biden knows Wall Street didn’t build America, and that he knows who did.

Oh? Do tell. Who, exactly, built America, Joe?

Let me guess. The government? Labor unions? Hollywood celebrities? CNN?

A lot of people were involved in the building of America, and Wall Street is absolutely included in that mix. To the extent that “building America” involves real estate development, where does Biden think real estate developers get their capital? Often they get it from investment funds like real estate investment trusts. Other times they get it from individuals who cash in mutual funds or other elements of their investment portfolios.

Maybe Biden is talking about the growth of companies that employ his sainted blue-collar workers. Did Wall Street build those companies? You’re darn tootin’ it did, at least in the sense that many of them acquired their capital by selling shares to Wall Street investors. Other companies are privately held, but even their owners often came by their money through successful investing.

Does Biden mean to refer to government facilities and institutions when he talks about who built America? Because they’re not funded by Wall Street, right? They’re funded by taxpayers. But where does Biden think taxpayers get the money to pay their taxes. One form of taxes the government relies upon on the capital gains tax, which is a direct tax on investment earnings. In other words, Wall Street. Even personal income taxes and corporate taxes are paid off gains from operations that are financed with capital that has usually gone through at least one iteration in a Wall Street investment fund.

Obviously Wall Street did not build America all by itself. But the capital that comes through Wall Street has been crucial to almost every business, industry and institution in America. Without it, the people who drew up the plans and did the building would never have been able to get materials, acquire equipment or get paid themselves. Nothing would have been built.

Is Joe Biden so ignorant that he doesn’t understand this? I doubt it. Joe Biden is not a brilliant man by any stretch of the imagination, but you don’t serve 35 years in the United States Senate without learning a few things about how the world of finance works. Biden surely knows who to turn to for campaign contributions. I’m sure he knows the role Wall Street plays in the building of just about everything.

But Joe Biden is a dishonest man, and he will say anything that he thinks you will believe if it helps him to get elected. The media “fact-checkers” will surely not flyspeck this ad and explain to the American people that Wall Street absolutely played a crucial role in the building of America.

But it did, and Joe Biden knows it. He just doesn’t want you to know it.

The ad above is very well done, and very dishonest. The latter part of that equation is what a Biden presidency would be like.