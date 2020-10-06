Biden's Most Nonsensical Promise Yet: If SCOTUS Overturns Roe, He'll 'Make It the Law of the Land'

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

But that doesn’t usually stop Joe Biden from saying things, and this is no exception. The left loves to describe Roe v. Wade as “the law of the land,” which is their way of deflecting any suggestion states should be allowed to make their own decisions on abortion restrictions. (I can’t imagine why, after 10 years, they’re not using the same term to describe Citizens United, but I digress.)

It’s far from certain that a Supreme Court that adds Amy Coney Barrett will overturn Roe, even if it does decide to take a case that could not be resolved in any other way. There are a lot of reasons for this, one of which is that the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey has really superseded Roe as the operative decision on abortion law in America. But whatever. People on both sides of the abortion issue are obsessed with the disposition of Roe, and it’s conceivable Barrett could be the fifth vote to overturn it.

As we’ve discussed in this space before, overturning Roe wouldn’t change things as much as people think, and in my personal opinion it probably wouldn’t reduce the number of abortions in this country by even one. I’ve been urging pro-life conservatives for the past eight years to consider that you’re not going to prevent abortions by winning a political or legal battle to ban them, and a tiny handful have actually listened. The rest keep clamoring for the destruction of Roe as the be-all and end-all of American governance.

Anyway, not to worry, because Joe Biden knows just what he will do if Roe goes down:

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said he’ll move to protect abortion rights if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the historic decision that protected a woman’s right to have an abortion.

The Democratic presidential nominee told an NBC News town hall in Miami on Monday that if the historic ruling on abortion is overturned, his “only response to that is pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.”

It was not immediately clear how Biden would achieve this aim. If the Supreme Court finds there is no right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution, any law granting one would be challenged.

What Biden is talking about is impossible under a federalist system. I would say he knows this, but these days it’s hard to say what Biden knows or comprehends.

The 10th Amendment says any power not enumerated to the federal government is reserved to the states or to the people. If the Supreme Court asserts that a constitutional right to abortion does not exist, Congress would not have the authority to pass a national law that prevents individual states from banning it. That’s because only a specific enumeration in the Constitution would give Congress that power.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, it will be reversing the 1973 fantasy that such a right is to be found in the “emanations and penumbras” of the Constitution – since it is clearly not found in the text.

If it was possible to do what Biden suggests here, Democrats would also move to take away the right of corporations to give money to political campaigns. They’ve been complaining about this since the 2010 Citizens United ruling. But the ruling asserts that such contributions are covered under the First Amendment, and any law attempting to take that away would be struck down immediately.

Once the Supreme Court settles a constitutional question, Congress cannot just pass a law that attempts to say, “Nuh-uh!”

Under a Roe-is-overturned scenario, each state would be free to pass its own abortion restrictions, or to pass none at all. What we would probably have is a nation in which a handful of states ban it and the rest continue to allow it. This is the way the law works on most matters. Congress doesn’t pass laws telling states what they can and can’t ban in their criminal codes. The Constitution sets those limits, and states have to operate within those limits.

So there is no way for Joe Biden to keep the promise he just made, which only goes to show that he either doesn’t understand the job he’s running for, or doesn’t think it’s important to square what he promises with what’s actually possible. For a guy who’s been a creature of Washington for 47 years, you’d think he’d do better than that.