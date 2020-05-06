After Biden's response to assault allegations, 26% of Democrat voters want him replaced

Oof.

As far as we know, Joe Biden has his party’s 2020 presidential nomination sewn up. Sure, we hear rumblings about dark horse candidates and behind-the-scenes machinations, but for all intents and purposes, he’s the guy. Everyone else has dropped out, and his former rivals are lining up to endorse him. It should be smooth sailing from here on out.

It isn’t. In fact, one can make a convincing argument that the coronavirus lockdown is the only reason he’s still in the running at all.

Every time Biden opens his mouth, it’s a disaster. Sure, we know he’s always been a gaffe machine. That’s nothing new. However, the ravages of age seem to have dialed his propensity for embarrassing errors up to eleven.

Thanks to COVID-19, he hasn’t had to appear in public, hasn’t had to give traditional stump speeches and hasn’t had to field many questions. Still, every time he speaks, things get worse. The distance created by a global pandemic is the only thing keeping him in the race.

Case in point is his disastrous response to the Tara Reade allegations. What should have been an easy slam dunk denial, repeated ad nauseam by his media allies, turned into a train wreck.

In fact, it was so bad that even 26% of Democrats want him gone…

Twenty-six percent of Democratic voters in the May 2-3 survey said the party should select a different candidate for the 2020 general election, while 61 percent said Biden should still be the one to challenge President Donald Trump in November. Support for replacing Biden atop the ticket was driven by the party’s youngest voters, a group that mostly backed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic primary and is more likely to view the former vice president with skepticism. Forty percent of Democrats under the age of 45 said the party should pick a different nominee, compared to 15 percent of those ages 45 and older. The responses came after respondents were shown a 35-second video clip of Biden’s first interview on the subject, where MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski detailed Reade’s allegation and asked point-blank if he sexually assaulted her.

Now, 26 percent is probably not enough to cost him the nomination. . . at least not yet. After all, young Democrats favored Bernie, so the number isn’t too surprising. The question is, will this mysterious 26 percent show up in November?

For now, the answer is probably yes. They hate Trump more than they despise Biden. That said, there are months of Biden-based embarrassment ahead. Disgruntled Democrats may be willing to put up with crazy ol’ Joe for the moment, but will their shaky resolve endure everything they’ll face between now and November?

Given that young voters have a tendency not to show up in the first place, it seems unlikely.