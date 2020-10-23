Biden's: Small Businesses are Going Under So We Need to Force Them to Raise Their Labor Costs

I swear:

The moment Biden said this, I texted my daughter, “Small businesses are going under and they need help . . . so we’re going to force them to raise their wages?”

About three seconds after I hit send, Trump said essentially the exact same thing – as seen in this video at the 0:55 second mark:

Biden’s answer is completely nonsensical. First he says, yes, raise the minimum wage. Then he goes into a lengthy soliloquy about all the things he wants the federal government to pay for them to do.

When Trump points out that raising their labor costs is insane when they’re already on the brink of going out of business, Biden claims there’s no evidence that raising the minimum wage puts businesses out of business.

A couple points on that:

First, the current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Biden wants to raise it to $15, which means more than doubling it. There has never been a minimum wage increase that large in the history of this country, so there is no way to gauge how it would impact the business community.

But if Biden knew anything about small business, which he clearly does not, he would know that the last thing any business needs when it’s teetering on the brink of failure is to have its costs increased. And I’m talking about the costs of anything. Supplies. Rent. Insurance. Equipment. And certainly labor.

And we know from many examples that when companies are forced to raise their wages, they hire fewer people. You can afford to invest so much in labor and no more, so if it will cost you more to hire 10 people than you can afford, you will only hire five.

I think it’s worth it to listen again to Biden’s entire answer, because it makes no sense whatsoever. It sounds like a stream-of-conscious ramble from a guy who doesn’t know anything about the topic he’s been asked about, but wants to sound like he does and figures he can BS his way through it. He isn’t thinking about the fact that his opponent knows a lot about how businesses are run and will sniff out the BS easily.

Biden’s answer on this question is so nonsensical, it reminds me of this. A simple wrong would have done just fine: