New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announces plan to take funding from the NYPD, give it to 'social services'

If you spent any part of last week watching rioters and looters burn Manhattan to the ground, you were probably thinking one thing: “Boy, the NYPD is doing a spectacular job of stopping this. They probably have too much money.”

Well, if that sounds like you, you’re in luck!

Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new series of proposals designed to rein-in the police. Chief among these initiatives – which were created by his wife’s task force on racial inclusion – is a partial de-funding of the NYPD. Money will be shifted away from the police and given to youth and social services to “promote fairer policing.”

Via NBC:

During his Sunday press conference, de Blasio announced four proposals: 1. Shift funding from NYPD to youth and social services 2. Reform 50-a, the law used to prevent police misconduct records from being released to the public 3. NYPD will no long be responsible for vendor enforcement 4. Bring community voices into senior level of NYPD

This is in line with the left-wing approach to police across the country. Instead of getting rid of dirty cops, Democrats have decided to eliminate entire forces or cut funding to make the job even harder for good officers. Don’t worry though, he promises to maintain the oh-so-high level of safety that New York residents have been enjoying for the last two weeks.

#BREAKING: Mayor Bill de Blasio announces shifting of funds from NYPD to youth initiatives: “We are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people.” pic.twitter.com/ZnJlqTSkV3

— The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2020

Remember: If you think this might embolden criminals, slow response times or make the city more dangerous, you should keep your trap shut. Progressives have determined that law and order is every bit as much a political enemy as a dirty cop. If you’re worried that a de-funded NYPD may jeopardize your life or property, that’s your privilege talking.