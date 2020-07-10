Bill de Blasio bans large events in NYC until September, except for Black Lives Matter protests

Maybe you were hoping to go to a baseball game this summer. Perhaps you wanted to go to a rock concert or a symphony. Possibly, you were looking forward to an art fair, or a carnival, or a parade. If you live in New York City, you’re out of luck. Mayor Bill de Blasio has cancelled all of that.

Appearing with Wolf Blitzer, De Blasio announced that all large gatherings are now forbidden until sometime in September, because COVID-19 is just too dangerous. Unless, that is, you want to march for Black Lives Matter, riot or tear down a statue.

While he’s more than happy to unilaterally eliminate everyone else’s right of free assembly, De Blasio claims that this is a “moment of change” and “we have to respect” BLM protests. So he’ll allow supporters to gather and apparently spread the virus amongst themselves.

Wolf Blitzer ignored the blatant hypocrisy and obvious constitutional issues. Instead, in true Blitzer fashion, he focused on his favorite event, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships. It seems Wolf’s a big fan, and while he’s not terribly interested in your rights, he is worried that he may not get to see his favorite sport.