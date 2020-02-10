Bill Kristol working to help Dems shaft Bernie in NH - with the goal of hurting Trump in November

The long, slow, sad collapse of Bill Kristol is now complete. On February 1st, he posted a tweet that fully exposed him as being the feckless cocktail party neocon he always was. In it, he announced that – due to the presidency of Donald Trump – “We are all Democrats now.”

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

That is, of course, patently absurd. You can dislike the President, you can bemoan his election and his policies, you can even deny the positive economic impact he’s had. That’s your right. However, for any so-called ‘conservative’ to align with the Democrats – a party composed of people who despise this nation and the ideals of individual liberty upon which it was built – is asinine.

How can anyone seriously argue that the only way to save “The Republic” is to hand it over to people who would love nothing more than to eliminate the very concept of a republic?

TRENDING: Report: Susan Collins and other Senate Republicans tried to persuade Trump not to fire Gordon Sondland

To commit such a betrayal, after spending a lifetime allegedly fighting for those values, is to embrace hypocrisy at its most extreme. In other words, it’s every bit the sick, petty, opportunistic move we’ve come to expect from Kristol.

So, how does he plan to express his newfound love of the DNC?

Well, by aiding their efforts to shaft Bernie, of course:

GOP-leaning independent voters in New Hampshire are receiving phone calls and texts from anti-Trump Republicans urging them to cross the aisle and vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, NHJournal has learned. The message is for these unaffiliated voters, who can vote in either party’s primary, to vote for a “responsible and electable” Democratic alternative to Donald Trump. National #NeverTrump leader Bill Kristol, founder of the conservative Weekly Standard magazine, confirmed to NHJournal that he is part of the effort, which involves tens of thousands of New Hampshire voter contacts and a six-figure budget.

Which Democrat would Kristol like independents to back? He doesn’t really care. The goal is to defeat Sanders, nominate any ‘electable’ Dem, and defeat Donald Trump – the man who destroyed Kristol’s professional-complainer gravy train.

Kristol is more than happy to admit he’s backing the effort:

“Yup. I’m happy to have joined with some others to help remind New Hampshire independents, who might be accustomed to voting in the Republican primary, that this year, they may be able to make more of a difference by voting for a responsible and electable candidate in the Democratic primary,” Kristol said. The calls don’t mention any candidates by name or endorse any specific Democrats, instead making a case for supporting centrists in the all-important First in the Nation primary, as opposed to self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders.

One might suggest this feels rather shady. One could call it cheap and sleazy. One might even argue that it looks an awful lot like the kind of “meddling” that has so worried Bill Kristol since the defeat of Hillary Clinton.

However, no one should ever again take Kristol seriously.

RELATED: Matthews on socialism: 'Executions in Central Park'; 'It’s not only not free, it doesn’t frickin' work'

He puts the con in conservative.