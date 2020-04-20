Bill Maher accuses Trump of 'dithering' over COVID-19 response; Dan Crenshaw absolutely wrecks him

Every now and then, we’ll admit that Bill Maher makes a valid point. For example, last week, he was lying blame for the coronavirus pandemic squarely at the feet of China. However, you can never forget that he hates Trump – and conservatives – with a genuine passion. He regularly ignores reality in service of that agenda and, due to the types of guests he usually has, he often faces little or no push back.

This week, he decided to have Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw on via Skype. It was a huge, huge, mistake. The show is operating in quarantine, Maher seemed alternately ill-prepared and ill-informed, and he was absolutely savaged during their exchange.

The host began the segment with an accusation that Trump wasted months before doing anything to fight the spread of the virus. Maher mentioned a January 29th statement in which the President downplayed alarmist’s fears. Crenshaw instantly took him apart:

“Two days later he implemented a restrictive travel ban from China which he was widely criticized for. And you know, that same day, on January 31st, Nancy Pelosi proposed the ‘No Ban Act’ which would be congressional limitation on what President Trump is actually able to do with that travel restriction.”

Maher then accused Trump of lying about the breadth of the ban itself. According to Maher, it wasn’t comprehensive enough. That argument doesn’t really work, since every prominent Democrat derided it as racist, and attacked Trump for being a racist tyrant who simply hated the good people of China. Far from being too soft, Democrats portrayed the ban as “xenophobic” totalitarianism.

So, again, Crenshaw dropped the hammer:

“Let me address that. …The reality is 40,000 people came in after that. These are US citizens, and green card holders, and passport holders being repatriated. U.S. citizens. It sounds to me like you’re fully agreeing with President Trump on this when everyone else was disagreeing with him. If you’re saying you wish that travel restriction had been more extreme, okay, fine. You apparently had the foresight back then – when apparently no one else did – but the fact is that if Joe Biden was in charge at that moment, he’s already said he wouldn’t have done it. He criticized it at the time. Nancy Pelosi actually proposed legislation to stop it.”

As I’ve written before, Chuck Schumer was also attacking the president in the same way:

So, having lost that argument, Maher moved on to carping about Trump’s “hope” that the nation could re-open by Easter Sunday. Care to guess how that went?

Crenshaw again crushes Maher with the facts of Nancy Pelosi’s dawdling and delay tactics, before pointing out the reality of the virus spread at the time:

“Your criticism appears to be based in one thing: that Trump was overly optimistic. That’s his style. You can criticize it. That’s fine. But it’s not connected to the actions that were actually taken. …We were in a fact finding mode in February. By March 3rd, there were only 102 cases in the United States, and yet I’m hearing criticism that we should have been locked down weeks earlier. Do you think the American people would have accepted that with only 100 cases in the United States? Italy didn’t lock down till March 10th. Spain, not until March 14th. U.K., not until later in March. Places like Sweden never locked down. So I just provide all of that context as we basically try to accuse this man… of… well, he’s being accused of having blood on his hands.”

You can watch the whole exchange here. It ends with a brutal reminder that Maher has no idea what actual leadership looks like.

Well done, Congressman Crenshaw.

