Bin Laden said he wanted to take out Obama, because 'unprepared' Biden will lead the U.S. into a crisis

Yikes.

Personally, I’m glad that Osama bin Laden’s corpse is rotting at the bottom of the ocean. If you’re reading this site, you probably agree. I assume Joe Biden is, in hindsight, happy about it too. However, I can’t quite bring myself to forget that crazy ol’ Joe advised Obama not to order the mission that took the terrorist’s life.

Apparently, as the Politico reported in 2015, Biden thought the political risks of a failed mission were too steep, so he urged his President not to try:

Intelligence experts believed they had located bin Laden in a Pakistan compound, but they weren’t certain, and the risks of failure were high. After most officials present urged Obama to go for it, the president turned to Biden: “Joe, what do you think?” he asked, according to an account Biden gave months later. “Mr. President, my suggestion is don’t go,”

I’ve often wondered if that moment is the reason Obama seemed so reluctant to endorse Joe Biden as a presidential candidate.

TRENDING: 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment this week; five-week total stands at over 26 million

Fortunately, Obama did order the raid. And he made the right call. Bin Laden did die, and the world is better off for his absence. It’s one of the few decisions for which we regularly praise the former President.

Obama was right to ignore Biden. Apparently, he could see that Joe is a geopolitical lightweight whose opinions will do more damage than good. According to the Daily Mail, Bin Laden could see that too.

In fact, bin Laden apparently told his deputies that he wanted Obama dead. . . because he knew that a Biden presidency would plunge the US into a crisis.

Osama bin Laden planned to assassinate President Barack Obama to unsteady the United States by putting ‘totally unprepared’ Joe Biden in charge. Declassified documents seized from Bin Laden’s Pakistan compound as he was killed in May 2011 reveal his plans to throw the U.S. ‘into a crisis’ by killing Obama while he traveled in a plane with U.S. military commander David Petraeus. Osama wrote to Al Qaeda deputy Atiyah Abd al-Rahman: ‘The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make [Vice President] Biden take over the presidency, Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis. ‘As for Petraeus, he is the man of the hour … and killing him would alter the war’s path’ in Afghanistan.’ Osama’s ambition was to have Ilyas Kasmiri, described by U.S. officials as Al Qaeda’s military operations chief in Pakistan, shoot down the plane carrying Obama.

Now, I want to be clear here. I have rarely agreed with Barack Obama – on anything – yet I bear him no personal ill will. The same goes for Biden. I’m also reluctant to use the proclamation of a mass murderer as a reason to ding someone who, conceivably at least, could be the next US President.

However, I will say this. Bin Laden was able to mastermind the worst attack on the United States in modern history. It unarguably led us into a crisis. If the guy who managed that thought that Joe Biden represented our next great crisis, perhaps that’s worth paying attention to.

Ask yourself this, has anything changed since Biden was VP that would make you think he’s more qualified than he was then?