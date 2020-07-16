Someone go find Jack Dorsey. He might be in the middle of a five-mile walk to clear his head. You know guys like that.

His site is garbage, but that’s not news. You might consider it news that Twitter’s security is so ineffective it can’t even stop Bitcoin dorks from hacking the accounts of some of the most famous and most powerful people in the world:

Twitter Inc. was hit with a widespread attack Wednesday across the social-media platform as hackers took over the accounts of celebrities, politicians and billionaires including Bill Gates, Kanye West, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, as well as technology companies like Apple Inc.

Shortly before 4 p.m. EDT, the compromised accounts began posting similar messages requesting money be sent to cryptocurrency accounts. The messages received thousands of likes before they were taken down, only to be posted again a short while later, sometimes on the same account.

“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter,” the company said in a tweet. “We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.” Representatives for Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

TRENDING: Bitcoin scammers hack Twitter; affected accounts include Obama, Biden, Gates, Musk . . . and Kanye

I don’t exactly know what it’s like to work for Twitter. If I was going to have a boss, I’d prefer someone who’s not a brooding 43-year-old child. But I would think, with accounts that high-profile and followed by that many people, Dorsey’s brigade of censors would notice when something is amiss – especially when it’s the same something happening to all of them, simultaneously.

Doesn’t Twitter have protocols to respond immediately and shut down hacker access in a situation like this? Or did Dorsey forget to come up with those when he left early to go to yoga?

It’s astonishing to realize that major companies and governmental organizations make policy decisions on the basis of what might happen on this ridiculous web site.

Oh well. I doubt the bitcoiners got much of their money, and wouldn’t they reject it anyway if it wasn’t cryptocurrency?

Is Twitter ridiculous? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Someone should ask Jack Dorsey. You might have to wait until the poetry reading is over, but eventually he’ll get back to you.