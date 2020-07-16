SECTIONS
Commentary
Bitcoin scammers hack Twitter; affected accounts include Obama, Biden, Gates, Musk . . . and Kanye

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 16, 2020 at 2:00am
Someone go find Jack Dorsey. He might be in the middle of a five-mile walk to clear his head. You know guys like that.

His site is garbage, but that’s not news. You might consider it news that Twitter’s security is so ineffective it can’t even stop Bitcoin dorks from hacking the accounts of some of the most famous and most powerful people in the world:

Twitter Inc. was hit with a widespread attack Wednesday across the social-media platform as hackers took over the accounts of celebrities, politicians and billionaires including Bill Gates, Kanye West, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, as well as technology companies like Apple Inc.

Shortly before 4 p.m. EDT, the compromised accounts began posting similar messages requesting money be sent to cryptocurrency accounts. The messages received thousands of likes before they were taken down, only to be posted again a short while later, sometimes on the same account.

“We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter,” the company said in a tweet. “We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.” Representatives for Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

I don’t exactly know what it’s like to work for Twitter. If I was going to have a boss, I’d prefer someone who’s not a brooding 43-year-old child. But I would think, with accounts that high-profile and followed by that many people, Dorsey’s brigade of censors would notice when something is amiss – especially when it’s the same something happening to all of them, simultaneously.

Doesn’t Twitter have protocols to respond immediately and shut down hacker access in a situation like this? Or did Dorsey forget to come up with those when he left early to go to yoga?

It’s astonishing to realize that major companies and governmental organizations make policy decisions on the basis of what might happen on this ridiculous web site.

Oh well. I doubt the bitcoiners got much of their money, and wouldn’t they reject it anyway if it wasn’t cryptocurrency?

Is Twitter ridiculous?

Someone should ask Jack Dorsey. You might have to wait until the poetry reading is over, but eventually he’ll get back to you.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







