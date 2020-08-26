Bitter 2016 loser Hillary Clinton: Biden should not concede 'under any circumstances'

As I wrote last week, Hillary Clinton spent the better part of 2016 shrieking about how Donald Trump wouldn’t accept the outcome of the election. She proceeded to run one of the worst campaigns in history, and lost. Since her defeat, she’s spent four years refusing to accept the outcome of the election.

Then, in early August, we heard reports that politicos like John Podesta have been “wargaming” the aftermath of the 2020 election. If it’s close, or if they again lose the Electoral College but win the popular vote, they’re considering scenarios up to and including the secession of the entire west coast and civil war.

As the New York Times reported:

A group of former top government officials called the Transition Integrity Project actually gamed four possible scenarios, including one that doesn’t look that different from 2016: a big popular win for Mr. Biden, and a narrow electoral defeat, presumably reached after weeks of counting the votes in Pennsylvania. For their war game, they cast John Podesta, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, in the role of Mr. Biden. They expected him, when the votes came in, to concede, just as Mrs. Clinton had. But Mr. Podesta, playing Mr. Biden, shocked the organizers by saying he felt his party wouldn’t let him concede. Alleging voter suppression, he persuaded the governors of Wisconsin and Michigan to send pro-Biden electors to the Electoral College. TRENDING: Gretchen Whitmer: Gym, movie theater owners I've kept closed for six months are trying to bully me In that scenario, California, Oregon, and Washington then threatened to secede from the United States if Mr. Trump took office as planned. The House named Mr. Biden president; the Senate and White House stuck with Mr. Trump. At that point in the scenario, the nation stopped looking to the media for cues, and waited to see what the military would do.

Now Hillary Clinton has some rather disturbing advice for Joe Biden. She says the former vice president shouldn’t concede “under any circumstances,” so that the election can be drawn out into a protracted nightmare in which every imaginable option is exhausted. In other words, she’s laying the groundwork for those wargamed scenarios to play out.

If you think that sounds far-fetched, remember: This is a woman who famously refused to concede on Election Night 2016, sent none other than Podesta out to address her followers, and toyed with the idea of various electoral challenges before finally giving up.

As she puts it:

“We’ve got to have a massive legal operation. I know the Biden campaign is working on that. …We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places. Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

Here she is, bitterly projecting, barely able to control her rage. As you watch, listen to the anger in her voice and thank God she will never be President:

Hillary Clinton has some advice for Joe Biden: Don’t concede in a close race. The 2016 nominee sits down with @jmpalmieri and @sho_thecircus to urge Dems to pay close attention to GOP strategy. pic.twitter.com/REwfLf1QjS — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2020

