Blind hatred is making Democrats do crazy things

When Hillary Clinton did not win the presidency in 2016, the Democrats were in denial, and have been ever since. They are also in denial that they are out of touch with the voters outside of Washington D.C., New York City and California.

After President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech, and his subsequent impeachment acquittal, the Democrats and their followers have become blinded by their hatred of President Trump and his administration’s accomplishments.

Even though Democrats and other Trump-haters have been lying for the last three years to smear him and get rid of him, the people who are experiencing the results of Trump’s policies are not buying the lies. Just consider the turnout at Trump rallies, even in what are supposed to be liberal states.

Now, the Democrats and their liberal media mob are relying on false narratives to continue to minimize President Trump’s leadership of this nation. Additionally, the Democrats in the House have stated that they will continue with more investigations, even though the impeachment investigations yielded nothing but a waste of their time and taxpayers money.

There is an old saying: If you are in a hole, stop digging. The Democrats will not stop digging, so the hole they are in just gets deeper, and they have no clue as to what to do except continuing to push their false narratives.

Speaker Pelosi claims that the State of the Union speech was filled with lies. That’s a lie, because all of the president’s actual results can be backed up by figures from the Commerce Department and the Labor Department.

Even though there is nothing President Trump can do to get an honest comment from the Democrats and the media mob, he continues to push forward for the good of the people, despite persistent pushback by the Democrats.

It’s going to be a turbulent next five years for the political class – not because of the results of President Trump’s policies, but because of the Democrats’ blindness for what they should be doing and their hatred of the president himself.

Some forms of blindness can be cured. Political blindness by the Democrats is not one of them, and being blinded by hatred makes it worse.

Are the Democrats blinded by hatred of President Trump?

Political power is more important to the congressional Democrats than doing what’s right for the people.

Being blinded by hatred makes you do and say crazy things.