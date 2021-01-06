Blinders On: Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy Slams CNN, Exposes Hideously Slanted Coverage

In the establishment media content mills of America, nearly any negative story about the Trump administration will fall front page, above the fold.

Entrepreneurial efforts to support an embattled small business economy, on the other hand? Well, they would be lucky to make the editorial cut at all.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy hit out at CNN last Sunday over its failure to cover his million-dollar fundraising campaign for main street shops maimed by coronavirus-related public health policy.

The dig came on Twitter, where the left-wing outlet had posted a clearly rapturous spotlight on musician Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, who recently promised $500,000 in support of families facing foreclosure or eviction amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Beyoncé will offer $5,000 grants to help 100 people facing foreclosures or evictions due to the housing crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” CNN wrote.

Portnoy was quick to reply, tossing in a touch of his signature social media sarcasm.

This is great. I wonder if there are any other charities going on that are helping Americans with the corona pandemic that could use press coverage to help raise more money? 🦗🦗🦗 https://t.co/ASxrcQvQ2j — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 4, 2021

“This is great,” he wrote, retweeting the story. “I wonder if there are any other charities going on that are helping Americans with the corona pandemic that could use press coverage to help raise more money?”

And the backtalk was anything if not earned, given the astounding lack of coverage for America’s fastest growing internet fundraiser in recent memory. I mean, this thing was “burn your face off” fast.

Instituted on Dec. 17, The Barstool Fund had already assured support to 74 small businesses across the country by Jan. 5, raising nearly $18 million on top of the $500,000 that Portnoy fronted on day one.

“If you are a small business that needs help staying in business because of covid email us your story to [email protected],” the media mogul wrote alongside his initial announcement video, assuring 100 percent of proceeds would go directly to businesses in need.

“We will try to help as many people as we can.”

Introducing The Barstool Fund If you are a small business that needs help staying in business because of covid email us your story to [email protected] We will try to help as many people as we can. pic.twitter.com/9BS8HeyHaq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 17, 2020

Breaking: $Penn matches the highest donation yet to the #barstoolfund with a 7 figure donation. 1 million donation to support small business and it’s just the start. This pushes us over 18 million mark. Thanks to @PNGamingInc for the huge donation. pic.twitter.com/w3YMI16Zk9 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 5, 2021

Apparently his ability to make good on that promise, however, was unworthy of mainstream media attention.

I mean, the guy is certainly no Beyoncé. But what salty Swampscott, Massachusetts, man is? None of them, I assure you. (And that’s coming from a guy who grew up within spitting distance of Somerville and Woburn)

Of course, chances are it wasn’t Portnoy’s marshy childhood stomping grounds that kept him off the CNN chyrons this past month.

It was more than likely the fact that he and his staff have a habit of upsetting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and modern America’s other easily offended oddballs with their no-holds-barred humor.

Or was it simply his heart for other hard-working entrepreneurs that landed this charitable effort off-limits in the eye of the left-wing establishment media?

