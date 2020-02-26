Bloomberg accidentally admits he 'bought' the House of Representatives to rein Trump in

Ever since the 1970’s, there have been three rock solid, unassailable, constants on the left side of the political spectrum: Guns are bad, abortion is good, and we have to ‘get the money out of politics.’ These three positions have been at the core of the Democratic Party for longer than most Bernie supporters have been alive.

During last night’s debate, Michael Bloomberg accidentally announced that one of them no longer applies.

Money in politics is now a good thing, because it lets you “buy” politicians. In fact, it will let you buy “21 seats” in the House of Representatives. You can then use those seats to hamstring a sitting President.

Hooray for billionaires, right Dems?

As Mini-Mike told the audience:

“Let’s just go on the record, they talk about 40 Democrats,” Bloomberg said, referring to former Vice President Joe Biden, his rival who previously boasted of his work helping secure victories for House Democrats in the midterms. “Twenty-one of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect,” he continued. “All of the new Democrats that came in and put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bough — I got them.”

Yep. He really said that. He managed to catch himself before he finished the word “bought,” but it’s clear that’s where he was headed.

So, if you’re a Democrat who thinks we need more cash in politics, more rich white men buying votes and politicians, Mike Bloomberg is your guy. Congratulations.

You can watch the clip below: