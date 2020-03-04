Bloomberg drops out - at least until a brokered convention. 'This isn't going as planned'

After burning through 550 million dollars, Mike Bloomberg learned a harsh lesson. Cash may buy your way into the race, but it won’t buy support. If you’re an unlikable, authoritarian wretch, people aren’t going to back you – regardless of how much money you’ve got. Tom Steyer came to this conclusion over the weekend and ended his bid.

As of this morning, Mini-Mike had 44 delegates. If you tally up his Super-Tuesday ad buys, the price tag for each one was an astronomical $5.1 million.

Perhaps even a billionaire gets tired of wasting his fortune. Maybe he saw that math and realized how insane his long shot effort actually was. It’s even possible he simply realized too late that running for President is hard. Whatever the reason, Mike Bloomberg has decided to get out of the race while he still has a few bucks in the bank.

As he put it last night “This isn’t going the way we planned.”

BREAKING: Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg ends his presidential campaign and endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/zkV8GJymS7 pic.twitter.com/HPmkfCNiG1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 4, 2020

All of that said, you may not want to count your “Bloomberg is gone” chickens before they hatch. Just yesterday, Bloomberg was embracing the idea of winning via a brokered convention. In fact, even before any Super Tuesday ballots were counted, he was saying that was his only path to victory.

As The Hill reported:

The 78-year-old candidate told reporters in his Miami field office that he didn’t know if he was going to win any of the 14 states and one territory that are voting on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. “You don’t have to win states, you have to win delegates,” Bloomberg, who is appearing on primary ballots for the first time Tuesday, added. When pushed on whether he wanted a contested convention in July, Bloomberg replied: “I don’t think that I can win any other way.”

So, wave goodbye to Bloomberg for now, but keep an eye on him. If the Dems head to a brokered convention, and need to steal the election from Bernie, it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see Mini-Mike pull out the checkbook again.

In a statement, Bloomberg has endorsed Joe Biden… which means $550 million is probably the most money ever spent to endorse another candidate.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

His supporters may be disappointed, but at least he won’t be slobbering all over their food…

Thanks, #MichaelBloomberg. Here’s a handy little (unintentional) demo on the way to spread #coronavirus by the most clueless person in America: touch community food as much as you can with your saliva-soaked fingers. #MiniMikeBloomberg #DroolingBloomberg pic.twitter.com/92DlpcXKlR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 3, 2020

