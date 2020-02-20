Bloomberg: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump

Good things come in threes.

First, we had Tom Steyer admitting that the Democrats’ “debate” was such a disaster that Donald Trump emerged as the winner. Then, we had an MSNBC panel lamenting that – for Democrats – the night was a train wreck of epic proportions. Finally, we come to the evening’s undisputed loser.

He was supposed to be the savior of the Democratic party. He has money, he loves capitalism, and he hates guns. They said he was going to be a charismatic ‘uniter.’ Instead, he turned in a debate performance so bad that it may just have ended his presidential hopes in the span of a few, short, mumbling, sentences.

His name is Michael Bloomberg, and even he seems to get that no Democrat emerged as a victor. Like pretty much everyone else, he thinks the evening went to Donald Trump.

Remember, this was the guy who was going to save the Dems. Obama is appearing in almost all of his ads. He’s the great white hope.

As you watch his comments below, realize that – in his opening joke – is a tacit admission that he was absolutely demolished by Elizabeth Warren…