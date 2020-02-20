SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Bloomberg: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump

Screencap via NBC/Twitter

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 20, 2020 at 3:33pm
Print

Good things come in threes.

First, we had Tom Steyer admitting that the Democrats’ “debate” was such a disaster that Donald Trump emerged as the winner.  Then, we had an MSNBC panel lamenting that – for Democrats – the night was a train wreck of epic proportions. Finally, we come to the evening’s undisputed loser.

He was supposed to be the savior of the Democratic party. He has money, he loves capitalism, and he hates guns. They said he was going to be a charismatic ‘uniter.’ Instead, he turned in a debate performance so bad that it may just have ended his presidential hopes in the span of a few, short, mumbling, sentences.

His name is Michael Bloomberg, and even he seems to get that no Democrat emerged as a victor. Like pretty much everyone else, he thinks the evening went to Donald Trump.

Remember, this was the guy who was going to save the Dems. Obama is appearing in almost all of his ads. He’s the great white hope.

TRENDING: Uh oh: Two coronavirus victims die aboard Japanese cruise ship from which Americans were evacuated

As you watch his comments below, realize that – in his opening joke – is a tacit admission that he was absolutely demolished by Elizabeth Warren…

Submit a Correction





Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Bloomberg: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump
MSNBC Panel: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump
Tom Steyer: You know, the real winner of that debate was Donald Trump
Matthews: Bernie's winning, but he's another McGovern - enjoy your 49-state landslide loss, Dems
Bernie campaign trashes MSNBC ahead of debate - Fox has been 'more fair'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×