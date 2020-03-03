Bloomberg trends after forgetting Warren is running, reminding reporters Texas is pronounced 'Tejas'

If Mike Bloomberg is trending, you can be sure he’s jammed his foot into his mouth. I’ve yet to see him lighting up social media because people agree with him. It’s always due to some gaffe, a cruel remark, or his authoritarian tendencies.

Today is no different.

Bloomberg is all over social media thanks to a couple of weird comments that make his seem not just his usual callous self, but out of touch with reality. In fact, one could argue he’s having Biden-esque moments of confusion and detachment. It’s not a good look for a guy who’s spent hundreds of millions to buy his way into a race, certain of his chances thanks to his allegedly sharp nature. This is anything but sharp:

Reporter: “Would a third-place finish be good?” Michael Bloomberg: “If there’s only 3 candidates you can’t do worse than that.” Reporter: “Well there is Elizabeth Warren also.” Michael Bloomberg: “I didn’t realize she’s still in, is she?” #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/k4DE9xkV9B — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2020

Ummm… yes, Elizabeth Warren is still running. She’s one of the Democrats who didn’t drop out over the weekend. Honestly, Bloomberg’s confusion makes me wonder if we should expect her to do so. If you believe in the theory that says the DNC is pulling strings for Biden or Bloomberg, is it possible that Mini-Mike’s been meeting with the brass and thinks the party’s forced drop-out plan is further along than it is?

Also, pretty much no one calls Texas “Tejas.”

I don’t live in the lone star state, but much of my Cuban family does. They don’t call it “Tejas.” They don’t know anyone who does, and they don’t know what Bloomberg is talking about. They’re not alone.

LMFAO Pro tip: not even Latinos here in Texas refer to it as “Tejas” — Frank Hart (@FrankHartII) March 3, 2020

I suppose I’ll have to get in touch with some of the family’s Florida contingent to see how this plays “in a Cuban neighborhood.”

It will be interesting to see if Warren drops out tonight, in fulfillment of the ‘Bloomberg Tejas Prophecies.” Clearly, the DNC fix is in, but rumor suggests Warren despises Biden. Is it possible they’re trying to get her to ride off into the sunset, but she’s refusing to do so? Or perhaps Bloomberg really just has no idea what’s going on…