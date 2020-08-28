Bloomberg: Study shows the 'silent majority' might be a real thing when it comes to Trump's polling

There’s no “silent majority.” There’s no “hidden Trump vote.” The polls are accurate, and Trump is going to lose.

That’s the word from the left, who said basically the same thing in 2016. Their confidence – at least outwardly – is impressive. Heck, a week ago Chuck Todd was mocked by his own network anchors for claiming the 2020 election was essentially over.

Republicans sing a different tune. Talk to ten GOP or Trump supporters and fat least five are bound to tell you the same thing: “I never talk to pollsters. I’ve never been polled. If I’m forced to speak with them, I lie.”

Basically they argue that, once again, the polls are deeply flawed and therefore worthless. Democrats like to laugh at this, but their chuckles are strained and uncomfortable. One has always suspected that they know something is “off” about their premature declarations of victory.

Now, Bloomberg has some bad news for them.

Republicans and independents are lying to pollsters. In fact, they’re twice as likely as Democrats to conceal their voting intentions:

A new online study finds that Republicans and independents are twice as likely as Democrats to say they would not give their true opinion in a telephone poll question about their preference for president in the 2020 election. That raises the possibility that polls understate support for President Donald Trump. Some 11.7% of Republicans and 10.5% independents said they would not give their true opinion, vs. 5.4% of Democrats, according to the study by CloudResearch LLC, a Queens, N.Y.-based company that conducts online market research and data collection for clients. Among the reasons they gave was that “it’s dangerous to express an opinion outside of the current liberal viewpoint,” according to Leib Litman, the co-chief executive officer and chief research officer. CloudResearch conducted the survey online but inquired about surveys that are conducted by phone. It first asked participants for their political preference, then asked how they felt about divulging their preference for president in a phone poll. Later, it asked whom they actually did support for president. Political party preference was the only characteristic that correlated consistently with reluctance to share presidential preference, Leib says.

For their part, the Trump campaign has always maintained that their internal polling is “terrific.” That’s always a dubious claim since internals tend to favor the guy paying the bill. However, these numbers would, to some degree, bear out the optimism.

Given that most battleground polls show Biden under-performing even Hillary’s dismal campaign, this is an atrocious revelation for the left. In most do-or-die states, Biden is supposedly ahead by four to nine percent. If twelve percent of Republicans and 10 percent of indies are lying, the problem becomes clear.

No wonder bitter lefties are setting the stage for an impending loss.