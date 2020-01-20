This is actually very doable. It’s just that there would hardly be any new cars, which come to think of it would please most Democrats to no end. As long as they’re the ones who get the cars.

For all the talk that Donald Trump is some sort of fire-breathing authoritarian, there’s actually not a candidate in recent memory from either party with more of an authoritarian streak than Michael Bloomberg. He wants to regulate our intake of soda pop because he thinks it’s not good for us. He wants to take our guns. And now he wants to mandate that every new car made in the U.S. is electric:

Other Democratic candidates have included transportation in their climate plans. Bloomberg, who is putting out a suite of climate plans, is the first to issue a specific strategy on transportation, the top U.S. source of greenhouse gases.

Bloomberg’s plan calls for all new U.S. cars to be electric by 2035, reductions of diesel pollution with electric trucks and buses, improved access to public transit, and the building of high-speed rail.

The Reuters story linked notes that Bloomberg’s campaign doesn’t say where the large volumes of natural resources necessary to build so many cars would come from. But Michael Costello, a retiree from the University of Washington, ran the numbers:

TRENDING: Bloomberg wants to mandate that all new cars are electric by 2035

This would require approximately ten times as much cobalt as is currently produced worldwide. It would require a five fold increase in neodymium And most of the world’s supply of neodymium is mined and refined in China. We would need a large increase in copper, and environmentalists have shut down a new copper mine here in Arizona. And, assuming all that were achieved, we would still need carbon neutral power generation to make it matter, and environmentalists oppose the only practical carbon neutral power sources, nuclear and hydroelectric.

And all this would have to happen, mind you, in 15 years.

In other words, we’re not going to all-electric vehicles. Not in 15 years. Probably not in 100 years. Probably not ever.

What people like Bloomberg so often forget is that electricity still feeds off the power grid, which needs some sort of source to make it go. If it’s not fossil fuels, it’s coal – or as Costello notes, nuclear or hydroelectric, neither of which liberals want more of.

Do you think we will ever have all-electric cars? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 14% (1 Votes) 86% (6 Votes)

There’s also the question of the cost of elecrtric vehicles. General Motors can’t figure out how to keep its costs on a Chevy Volt under $40,000, and the government has had to offer subsidies of $7,500 per vehicle to get anyone to buy one. If every vehicle made in America is electric, what is that going to do to the automakers’ overall costs or their ability to ever sell a car at a profit?

I’m sure Bloomberg’s answer is that we’ll simply tax the 1 percent and that will make it all work. In the meantime, don’t plan to drive more than 400 miles from your home because that’s about the range of these things. Of course, I’m sure President Mike will put charging stations on every street corner. And who’s going to pay for that?

Right. The 1 percent. Until they run out of money, in which case, fork it over middle class.