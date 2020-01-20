SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Bloomberg wants to mandate that all new cars are electric by 2035

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 20, 2020 at 7:00am
Print

This is actually very doable. It’s just that there would hardly be any new cars, which come to think of it would please most Democrats to no end. As long as they’re the ones who get the cars.

For all the talk that Donald Trump is some sort of fire-breathing authoritarian, there’s actually not a candidate in recent memory from either party with more of an authoritarian streak than Michael Bloomberg. He wants to regulate our intake of soda pop because he thinks it’s not good for us. He wants to take our guns. And now he wants to mandate that every new car made in the U.S. is electric:

Other Democratic candidates have included transportation in their climate plans. Bloomberg, who is putting out a suite of climate plans, is the first to issue a specific strategy on transportation, the top U.S. source of greenhouse gases.

Bloomberg’s plan calls for all new U.S. cars to be electric by 2035, reductions of diesel pollution with electric trucks and buses, improved access to public transit, and the building of high-speed rail.

The Reuters story linked notes that Bloomberg’s campaign doesn’t say where the large volumes of natural resources necessary to build so many cars would come from. But Michael Costello, a retiree from the University of Washington, ran the numbers:

TRENDING: Bloomberg wants to mandate that all new cars are electric by 2035

This would require approximately ten times as much cobalt as is currently produced worldwide. It would require a five fold increase in neodymium And most of the world’s supply of neodymium is mined and refined in China. We would need a large increase in copper, and environmentalists have shut down a new copper mine here in Arizona. And, assuming all that were achieved, we would still need carbon neutral power generation to make it matter, and environmentalists oppose the only practical carbon neutral power sources, nuclear and hydroelectric.

And all this would have to happen, mind you, in 15 years.

In other words, we’re not going to all-electric vehicles. Not in 15 years. Probably not in 100 years. Probably not ever.

What people like Bloomberg so often forget is that electricity still feeds off the power grid, which needs some sort of source to make it go. If it’s not fossil fuels, it’s coal – or as Costello notes, nuclear or hydroelectric, neither of which liberals want more of.

Do you think we will ever have all-electric cars?

There’s also the question of the cost of elecrtric vehicles. General Motors can’t figure out how to keep its costs on a Chevy Volt under $40,000, and the government has had to offer subsidies of $7,500 per vehicle to get anyone to buy one. If every vehicle made in America is electric, what is that going to do to the automakers’ overall costs or their ability to ever sell a car at a profit?

I’m sure Bloomberg’s answer is that we’ll simply tax the 1 percent and that will make it all work. In the meantime, don’t plan to drive more than 400 miles from your home because that’s about the range of these things. Of course, I’m sure President Mike will put charging stations on every street corner. And who’s going to pay for that?

Right. The 1 percent. Until they run out of money, in which case, fork it over middle class.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







New Gallup poll: 51 percent oppose Trump's removal from office
Bloomberg wants to mandate that all new cars are electric by 2035
During the Iran hostage crisis, Bernie backed candidates who defended Iran, accused the hostages of being spies
Feds blame de Blasio for murder of 92-year-old woman; killer was released by NYPD despite ICE retainer request
New Trump policy will prevent federal funding discrimination against faith-based groups
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×