Bloomberg: Xi Jinping isn't a dictator and Chinese communists have to 'satisfy their constituents'

And you thought Bernie was the only communist apologist running for the Democratic nomination.

Actually this was last year, so maybe Bloomy would change his tune now, as a way of differentiating himself from the Democratic front-runner. But when he was talking to PBS last year during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, it was hard to detect much of a difference between him and the Bern.

Did you know that the Chinese communists – the same Chinese communists who just crushed the democratic protests in Hong Kong – “listen to the people” and have to “satisfy their constituents”?

Good thing we have Mike Bloomberg to tell us such things:

He seems to think that, if the public isn’t happy, the Chinese communists somehow disappear like the Soviet communists did. He’s completely dismissive of the idea that there could be a revolution, but don’t worry, somehow it would happen.

But how? There are no free elections, a point Hoover brings up, and that Bloomberg completely dismisses.

There are also not the same dynamics that existed in the Soviet Union 30 years ago. The Soviet economy was tanked by the Communist regime’s attempts to match the United States missile-for-missile in the arms race. It led to poverty levels so severe that the people no longer feared the oppressive nature of the state – not that it didn’t still exist, but that the people figured they had nothing to lose by defying it.

The 1991 coup, which was put down but which damaged the infallible image of the regime, also demonstrated that the emperor was wearing no clothes. The Soviet communists collapsed not because they were unresponsive to the people – they had always been that – but because they were no longer feared.

Is Bloomberg as big a communist apologist as Bernie is? Yes No

China has a robust economy and a modern society. And yet its political institutions are tightly controlled and human rights are virtually non-existent. The Chinese people may not like the nature of the regime, but most are not living in abject squalor and they have little to gain by starting a revolution.

That’s why Bloomberg is correct when he says there will not be one. Yet that very same observation belies the rest of his argument. Xi Jinping is a dictator to the extent he maintains control over the Communist Party apparatus. If he’s ever taken down, it won’t be by the public. It will be by his fellow apparatchiks, who seize the opportunity to rule in his place.

Suggesting that the public has any power whatsoever in China is the height of stupidity. Like so much we’ve seen thus far about the Bloomberg presidential effort. He is a very successful businessman and media mogul, but politically he’s completely ridiculous.

Or he wouldn’t say the absurd things he said in this interview.