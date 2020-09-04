Blowtorch: Even amidst a virus spike, economy added 1.4 million jobs in August

We told you the other day that ADP was offering a somewhat optimistic estimate that the economy had added 428,000 new jobs in August. That would have been decent considering the mini-spike we saw in virus cases in July and August.

Well. Turns out ADP’s estimate was low. Way low:

The U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August as the unemployment rate unexpectedly tumbled, indicating the nation’s labor market is continuing a slow, but steady, recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department’s payroll report released Friday showed the jobless rate fell sharply to 8.4%, down from 10.2% in June and a peak of 14.7% in April. It marks the first time since March that unemployment is below 10%.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment dropped to 9.8% and the economy added 1.4 million jobs. It’s well below the combined 7.5 million jobs added in May and June before hiring cooled in July, with 1.9 million added.

The unemployment rate dropping to 8.4 percent is a noteworthy marker, considering that it shot up past 14 percent in March and hasn’t been below 10 percent since. We still have a long way to go to get down to the pre-pandemic low mark of 3.5 percent – if we ever get there again – but usually we consider 5 percent to be full employment. That now seems reasonably within reach in the next year or so.

TRENDING: Trump to states: Have vaccine distribution sites ready by November 1

There are some notes of caution, though, when you look more deeply into the numbers. About a quarter of the new hires are government hires, and more than 240,000 of them are temporary hires by the Census Bureau. Those jobs won’t be around next year. But they do give people a temporary opportunity to be gainfully employed while we wait for the economy to pick up the pace of recovery.

Government has been responsible for all the job destruction, with its overwrought reactions to the pandemic, so it feels like a bit of justice that government brings back some jobs – even if only temporarily.

But we still have too many sectors shut down by politicians, and that’s preventing the full recovery from taking hold. One of the most maddening things about this is that Donald Trump is being judged on how quickly jobs are coming back, when he’s the one public official who’s been most enthusiastic about reopening. It’s generally the public officials who hate Trump who are keeping things locked down, only to turn around and blame him for unemployment.

Either way, 1.4 million new jobs in August is much better news than anyone expected, and it suggests that the private sector didn’t buy into the hysteria of the media and the political class about the scary summer spike. You can only keep everything shut down for so long, and eventually people will find a way to get back to work because they have to.

Are you confident jobs are coming back? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Masks and social distancing may not represent an ideal scenario, but it’s much better than lockdowns and quarantines. That seems to be what the private sector has decided it will do, no matter how badly politicians want businesses to stay closed.

So if you’re tired of sitting at home, companies are hiring. The federal government is still incentivizing joblessness with its absurd unemployment bonuses, but trust us: Work has its own rewards. And there’s plenty of it out there to be found.