Blue Arizona: In Addition to Biden, Wildcats Flip Senate Seat from Red to Blue by Electing Mark Kelly

Arizona is not cooperating tonight.

Not only did it give its 11 electoral votes to Joe Biden, but it’s also elected a Democrat senator for the first time in a long time – choosing former astronaut Mark Kelly over incumbent Republican Martha McSally.

McSally’s political career was about as unimpressive as you can get. She lost her race in 2018 to Kirsten Synema, only to be appointed by the governor of Arizona to fill the remainder of John McCain’s term after Jon Kyl choose to resign rather than finishing out McCain’s entire term.

So there was McSally, serving alongside the same Democrat who had just defeated her, because she was in the right place at the right time to get an appointment.

But she couldn’t hang on to the seat, perhaps because the state is trending blue, but also because she did little to distinguish herself as a senator.

Democrats have now achieved a net gain of one seat. They need two more to get control of the Senate if Biden wins, and three more if Trump wins.

Of course, Arizona just made that last proposition a lot harder to predict.