About the Blue Wall of Silence culture that discourages good cops from telling on bad ones

I feel like I need to say this every time I broach the subject, if only because I can never be sure how regular some of the readers here are. If you read me frequently, you know this: I am huge fan of the police. Probably one of their biggest supporters among the commentariat.

And precisely because I respect and admire police officers so much, I am probably even more troubled than you are by the presence of bad people who make their way into the ranks of the police. Those who would use their gun and their badge as a pretext or opportunity for hurting others taint a profession for which I fervently want to see more widespread respect toward.

The men who cut off George Floyd’s breathing brought disgrace to a profession I admire. So did the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery. So did the people who busted down Breonna Taylor’s door and fired their weapons without even knowing who she was.

(For the record, I am far from prepared to say the same about the officers who shot Rayshard Brooks, but we’ll see what the investigation concludes.)

Police officers are trusted with a lot of power and deadly tools with which to wield it. They are accountable to laws and internal policies, but that only works if those laws and policies are respected by everyone on the force. What we’ve heard too much of in recent days is that officers who want to come forward to report bad actors on the force face tremendous pressure not to do so.

This is often referred to as the Blue Wall of Silence – one of those unwritten codes that says, no matter what happens, your fellow cops are your brothers and you don’t snitch on them. The 1973 film Serpico, which starred Al Pacino, brought this phenomenon to light by taking a look at the experience of one New York cop who decide to blow the whistle on corruption among his colleagues.

Without in any way excusing it, I want to talk a little about why this phenomenon exists and what drives it. Let’s start with the understanding that any police officer, if he or she serves on the force long enough, will experience situations in which officer safety is threatened. In these situations, it’s essential for officers to trust each other. They often put their own lives on the line to protect each other.

The officers you serve with are very much your brothers and sisters in the sense that you trust them to have your back when entering a hazardous situation, or when attempting to subdue a dangerous suspect. It’s probably going too far to say that most of your colleagues have saved your life at some point. But it’s not going too far by any stretch to say that you’ve relied on most of your colleagues to support your success and your safety.

And you never know which of your colleagues you might need to rely upon tomorrow.

Cops go through things that only other cops understand. That creates a kinship that’s hard for an outsider to understand. I don’t claim to understand it much myself beyond telling you it exists, because I’m not a cop and I never have been. But it shouldn’t surprise anyone that such a kinship develops among people who have such a uniquely dangerous job.

Now consider the perspective of Cop A who finds out that Cop B is into something bad, or is showing tendencies to get overly aggressive with suspects. Cop A isn’t like that at all, and knows it’s not right for Cop B to do these things. But Cop B provided guidance to Cop A when he was new to the force. Or he showed up quickly to assist when Cop A found himself without backup in a surprisingly difficult situation. Or he provided him with cover during a shootout.

There’s a human instinct to circle the wagons around those who have had your back. You see that officer crossing lines you know he shouldn’t cross, and policy dictates you should tell your sergeant or your lieutenant. But this guy has been at your side in more situations than you can count. You feel loyalty because of that.

And what happens if you tell on him and he finds out? What happens the next time you need backup and he’s the one who’s called? Will you still be able to rely on him, strictly on a professional basis, regardless of personal resentment? Are you sure?

Even if there hasn’t been any direct history like this between officers, there’s still a belief among cops that no one else can fairly judge their worst moments because no one else really understands what they go through. Some cops may attempt to approach a colleague quietly to address a matter that concerns them, rather than taking it to their superiors and see it end up with internal affairs. Others may try to cover it up in the hope the same would be done for them if it was ever necessary.

Also, just about all officers are members of police unions, who frequently promote the notion that any and all discipline against cops is arbitrary and unjustified. The part of you that knows better may well give way to the part of you that wouldn’t mind having someone like that in your corner if you got out of line.

Does any of this justify the coverup of cop misbehavior by other cops? Not at all. But I do think there’s another side to this problem. Too many cops are dealing with mental stress beyond what their superiors recognize, and certainly far beyond what the public sees or appreciates. These officers need better help and stronger support systems so they can work out what’s bothering them before they crack under pressure.

And that has to go hand-in-hand with stronger safeguards to make sure those who simply do not have the character or the discipline to refrain from wanton violence are fired before something terrible happens.

Not every cop who does bad has the excuse of cracking from the pressure. Some are just bad people who never should have been allowed to be cops in the first place. Others have shown their tendencies early on in their careers, and should have been sent packing as soon as it became clear they weren’t cut out for police work.

Something has to be done about the Blue Wall of Silence culture, because good cops should not feel pressure to protect bad ones. The vast majority of them are very good, and don’t want to be put in that position by malevolent colleagues.

But this is why the phenomenon exists. Understanding it is the first step toward finding a way to deal with it.