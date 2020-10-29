Bobulinski Interview: Biden Brother Said Joe Got Away With It Using 'Plausible Deniability'

For sheer cynicism, the statement is shocking.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s family had no qualms about using the political influence of the Biden family name as long as it could maintain the fiction of “plausible deniability,” a former Biden associate told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night.

As Fox News reported, that crucial portion of Carlson’s interview with former Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski came when Bobulinski was describing a 2017 meeting about a joint venture allegedly involving Biden, Biden’s son, Hunter, Biden’s brother, James, and the now-bankrupt Chinese energy firm CEFC.

Considering that Hunter Biden’s only known experience in the field of energy is sponging up an obscene monthly salary from the Ukrainian firm Burisma Holdings — while his father was vice president of the United States — and James Biden’s entire professional career appears to have been built on using his brother’s political connections to make money, according to a New York Post report, it’s a good bet the venture depended heavily on Joe Biden’s influence as a former U.S. senator and vice president.

And maybe Joe Biden’s potential as presidential material, too.

A normal person might think allowing his son and his brother to peddle the influence of his name among foreign governments and businesses for their personal enrichment might be bad for Joe Biden’s political career.

“I’m thinking about Biden’s family, like, ‘How are they doing this?'” Bobulinski, a retired Navy second lieutenant, told Carlson. “I know Joe decided not to run in 2016, but what if he ran in the future?

“Aren’t they taking political risks or headline risks? and I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, ‘How are you guys getting away with this? Aren’t you concerned? And he sort of looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said, uh, ‘Plausible deniability.'”

Carlson wanted to make sure that phrase stuck.

“He said that out loud?” he asked.

“Yes, he said it directly to me,” Bobulinski said, noting the conversation took place after a lengthy meeting. “With me asking out of concern, ‘How are you guys doing this? Aren’t you concerned you’re going to put your brother’s, you know, future campaign at risk? The Chinese? The stuff that you guys have been doing already in 2015 and 2016 around the world?

“And I can almost picture his face, where he sort of chuckles and says, you know, ‘plausible deniability.'”

For those who might not be familiar with the phrase, “plausible deniability” generally describes the ability of officials in high places to disavow responsibility for an action even if it’s clear to everyone who might be involved. In a positive way, it’s used as a cover for getting something necessary done — say, an espionage mission — without incurring unnecessary fallout.

In a negative way, it can make it possible for all kinds of shady deals to take place as long as a public official has the fig leaf to hide behind.

Of course, it helps to have a national reporting corps that’s determined not to find out anything that could be damaging to a politician favored by its bootlicking members — say, the vice president serving the first black president of the United States, or a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump.

And for an alert observer of American politics, all it took was a memory of last week’s presidential debate to see exactly what Bobulinski might have been talking about.

At the debate, when Trump needled Joe Biden about the burgeoning scandal related to influence peddling by Hunter and James Biden, Biden’s response was the kind of hair-splitting denial Democrats perfected during the scandal-plagued Clinton years in the White House.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life,” Biden said.

That may or may not be true, but it doesn’t come near to denying the heart of the allegations that have arisen since the New York Post reminded America what actual journalism looked like by publishing the first account of a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter Biden that contains a trove of incriminating material that the mainstream media refuses to look into.

If the laptop’s contents are what they appear to be, what they have revealed is that Biden’s family members, at least, are benefiting greatly from the man who’s now the Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden himself might never have touched a dime of Chinese money, or Ukrainian money, but his carefully worded denial is no guarantee that he never received compensation in good old American currency, compliments of son Hunter or brother Jim.

That could well be called “plausible deniability.”

Naturally, as Fox News reported, the Biden campaign also denied the candidate any involvement in Hunter’s business affairs.

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever,” spokesman Andrew Bates said, according to Fox. “He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.”

That doesn’t mean he never intended to.

One email from the laptop, allegedly written by Hunter Biden, refers to Hunter holding 10 percent of the equity from the joint venture with CEFC on behalf of the “big guy.” At a news conference last week, just prior to the presidential debate, Bobulinski told reporters there is “no question” that the “big guy” referred to Joe Biden.

That deal never became a reality, but the email — if it’s what it appears — seems to indicate a percentage was going to be held for Biden by his son, who tried to hide his father’s identity with the code “big guy.”

It’s the kind of subterfuge a child could see through, but then Hunter seems to have spent his life as a child in his father’s shadow. What other “big guy” would Hunter Biden have but the man who has helped him live a life of fabulous fortune most drug-addled men only dream of.

The “plausible deniability” conversation Bobulinski recounted to Carlson is said to have taken place in 2017, but it’s even more true today.

With the corrupt power structure of the Democratic Party working in their favor, with the even more sickeningly corrupt mainstream media united in backing Joe Biden’s bid to unseat Donald Trump, the Bidens barely need nicknames to hide their alleged misdeeds.

What they have is a media-technological complex that’s devoted to keeping the truth from millions of American voters long enough to eke out a sham election victory come Nov. 3 — or in the weeks that follow.

With the mainstream news media outlets obstinately refusing to do their job and report on the increasingly ugly allegations against the Bidens, and with Facebook and Twitter imposing a virtual blackout on the news stories that are written, the Bidens are in a pretty good position to pretend that there’s nothing to the stories about corruption surrounding “Scranton Joe.”

And for what isn’t sat on by Big Tech or ignored or distorted by the mainstream media, the Bidens have two magic words to try to hoodwink the American people.

“Plausible deniability.”

Its cynicism is shocking — and can’t be allowed to succeed.

