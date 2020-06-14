Body-cam footage of Rayshard Brooks's death in Atlanta: Resistance, a struggle and then a stolen taser

I’m sharing this so you can see for yourself, in as much detail as possible, what happened in Atlanta last night. Let’s be clear about a couple of things right off the bat:

1. This is nothing like George Floyd and Minneapolis.

2. The question of whether deadly force was warranted here is in no way clear – one way or the other. There are a lot of factors to consider. First watch the footage and then we’ll talk.

The video is condensed down to six minutes, but there’s a very calm interaction between Brooks and the responding officers – including the field sobriety tests – that goes on for 20 minutes. It’s only when the officers attempt to handcuff Brooks that he starts resisting and trying to flee.

The key development within that struggle is when Brooks grabs the taser of one of the officers. Despite their having him outnumbered two-to-one, the officers are completely ineffective attempting to subdue him, and he manages to break free from their grasp and flee.

The deadly shot is fired not into Brooks’s back because he’s fleeing, but when he turns and attempts to fire the taser at one of the officers. And you’ll notice that the officer who fires the gun is not the officer who is being targeted with the taser. This appears to be a shot fired by one officer to protect his colleague.

Brooks is certainly not Floyd. He is clearly intoxicated, and he is clearly resisting. Floyd was well under control for nearly nine minutes, and there was no reason for the officers to continue to keep him in a position on the ground where his breathing was impeded. Brooks is by no means under control, and he’s even stolen one of the officers’ tasers with clear intent to fire it back at the officer.

This is the sort of situation in which officers are trained that lethal force is justified – when the suspect is in possession of a weapon and clearly intends to use the weapon against the officers.

The argument against deadly force here, obviously, is that a taser is not a lethal weapon and a gun is. This goes to the question of whether police should use deadly force to spare a colleague from injury but probably not death. We had a situation in my city last year in which a man charged at officers with a knife, and they shot and killed him. A knife is not a gun, but a knife can kill. A taser almost certainly will not kill.

Was this justifiable use of deadly force? Yes No

And yet you can understand, on a certain level, the officer’s instinct to protect his colleague. Brooks is clearly willing to harm the officer in his attempt to escape, and everything from physical force to the taser itself has thus far been ineffective at subduing him. If he gets away, who knows what kind of harm he might do to someone else?

Yet it’s still a fair question: Was it necessary to kill him? None of the officers’ lives was likely in danger, and chances are Brooks would not have gotten far in his intoxicated condition – especially with so many officers in the area. Clearly, a better outcome would have been to pursue him on foot and continue trying to sudue him without lethal force.

Even so, this incident shows just how difficult it can be for police officers to apprehend a suspect if they are not allowed to use lethal force. If suspects know the police cannot, or will not, use lethal force to subdue them, some of them are going to be a lot more bold – and a lot more violent – in their attempts to resist and get away.

I don’t think right and wrong are as clear and obvious here as they were in Minneapolis, and I suspect the quick firing of these officers will be met with a challenge. That brings us to another problem with incidents like this: They are all going to be treated as the same by the media and the protesters, even though they are clearly not all the same. It’s essential to see the details of the incident in order to understand what happened and why, and what might have been done differently.

Judge for yourself, but judge by the facts. They’re right here in front of you.