A lot of people are making the observation that this has the same feel as the late hit on Brett Kavanaugh last year. All the issues seem settled and we’re ready to wrap things up, and then, all of a sudden . . . a shocking new revelation!

The jokes about the Democrats pulling out the Kavanaugh playbook were more prescient than we knew. The Republicans were basically united in their belief that there was no need to call any more witnesses, and that the Senate would have more than enough information to vote based on the information gathered by the House and both sides’ arguments.

Then, what do you know? Someone leaks a second-hand account of a book by John Bolton that supposedly confirms the president tied Ukrainian military aid to his desired investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden. Now, the press proclaims, nothing can be settled until Bolton testifies!

But in reality, we’ve learned nothing new from this leak.

First of all, no one has seen what the book actually says, and no one has heard from Bolton. Based on the second-hand accounts from New York Times and Washington Post reporters, Bolton believes Trump tied the two together, or at least intended to.

TRENDING: The Bolton ‘bombshell’ is nothing we didn’t already know

We’ve heard the same thing from Sen. Ron Johnson, who spent a lot of time with Trump convincing him that Ukraine was actually worth caring about – and pushing back against Trump’s worst instincts on the matter.

We know this: At the start of his presidency, Trump thought it was a waste of his time to even give Ukraine a thought. Johnson was one of the people who did the hard work to explain Ukraine’s strategic significance, and why it was absolutely worthwhile to provide Ukraine with military aid as a check against Russia’s expansionist ambitions.

And we’ve known for months that Trump remained concerned about corruption in Ukraine, and didn’t want to send a bunch of money over there that would not end up being used as intended. His request for Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Burisma was part of a larger request to look into all kinds of corruption.

If there was any conditioning of the money on the investigation, it’s as likely about the concern that the money was being poured down a black hole as it was an attempt to embarrass the Bidens. That said, if Hunter Biden was doing anything corrupt in Ukraine, and Joe Biden used his influence as vice president to get rid of the prosecutor who was looking into it, that is absolutely a legitimate subject of inquiry – regardless of whether Biden is running for president.

Do you think the Bolton revelation is a bombshell? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (7 Votes)

Think about it like this: Why is it OK for Obama’s FBI to investigate Trump for “collusion with Russia” (which of course we now know never happened), but not OK for Trump to investigate Biden’s possible dirty dealings in Ukraine? Both Trump in 2016 and Biden now were/are presidential candidates, with presidents of the opposing party having an interest in investigating them.

Why is it an impeachable offense for Trump to ask Ukraine to look into possible corruption that may have happened there, but not impeachable for Obama’s FBI to use false information to obtain a wiretap warrant against a representative of Trump’s campaign?

If anything, what Obama’s FBI did is far worse, and if it happened under a Republican president the press would be demanding to know if the president knew about it and/or was involved.

But let’s get back to Bolton’s book. His account is just like so many others we’ve heard, that Trump wanted to demand a quid pro quo. The others who have said this didn’t have first-hand knowledge of the president actually saying it. Maybe Bolton did. Maybe he didn’t.

But we’re still left with the same outcome: Ukraine got the aid, and no investigation was ever announced or initiated. If this was Trump’s thought at any point in time, he didn’t follow through on it and didn’t insist on it happening. Maybe that’s because others talked him out of it. Maybe it’s because he changed his mind. Maybe it’s because he was never as committed to the idea as people would have us believe.

RELATED: Democrats happy Bolton didn't show up to testify, because now they can use it to show 'obstruction of Congress'

What we know for sure, though, is that the thing Trump supposedly wanted – the thing that’s got all of Washington so up in arms – never happened. Nothing in Bolton’s book changes that, and nothing in any testimony Bolton gives is going to change that either.

Nor will it change the outcome of this impeachment trial, because there’s nothing that happened here that’s a reason to remove a president of the United States from office.