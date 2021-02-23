Bomb Squad Called to Disarm 'Suspicious' Bag of Kittens Outside of Church

If you saw a stranger drop off a duffel bag and leave it somewhere, you’d probably be a little concerned. Abandoned backpacks, duffel bags and boxes can all cause a stir when they seem to have been placed purposefully and then left unattended.

Someone definitely raised the alarm when they spotted an abandoned bag set on the doorstep of a church in Butler County, Ohio — but the only explosion that resulted was one of cuteness when authorities arrived to discover the cuddly contents of the suspicious bag.

“The Butler County Bomb Unit was called to a suspicious package at a Church in New Miami,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted on Thursday. “When Specialist Mike Grimes and Det. Detherage arrived, they didn’t hear ticking they heard purring!!

“There was a momma cat and her 6 one day old babies in a bag.”

TRENDING: U.S. Deports Former Nazi Guard Living in Tennessee: He Claimed He Was Only Following Orders

Whoever had placed them in the bag had also written a note on a napkin and stuck it inside the bag along with momma and babies.

“Mom’s name is Sprinkles,” the note read, according to a photo shared by the sheriff’s office. “She began giving birth at 2:00 p.m. Wed. Feb. 17th.”

The Animal Friends Humane Society took in the cat and her kittens, which were in good health other than being dirty.

Are cats more dangerous than bombs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

“Sprinkles and her newborns were immediately brought to Animal Friends for care late Thursday afternoon,” the humane society posted on Friday. “They were all soaked in mom’s urine and needed gentle baths when they arrived.

“Sprinkles, purring throughout it all, received her vaccines and blood test and appears to be in good health.

“She’s doing a fantastic job nursing and caring for her babies, and all 7 will be placed with their foster family this afternoon. We will give regular updates on Sprinkles and her kittens as they grow and mature over the next two months.”

Many can’t understand why someone would dump Sprinkles and her little ones in the snow, but plenty of people have chosen worse ways to abdicate responsibility for their pets. Thankfully they were found before something worse could happen to them.

RELATED: Remember When the Left Bombed the US Capitol? Nobody in the Media Seems to

Despite the danger they went through being zipped up in a bag and left on a cold doorstep, the cat and kittens are safe with the humane society and will be well cared for.

And if the babies turn out to be as friendly as mom seems to be, they should have no problem finding loving homes when the time comes for them to move out.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.