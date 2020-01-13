Booker calls it quits: Spartacus storms out of the 2020 presidential race

It was only a matter of time. After facing the harsh realities of his own inability to raise money, gain traction, generate a following, or even stir up some sympathy, Cory Booker has decided to call it a day. Once again, ‘Spartacus’ is headed for the exits.
The candidate made his announcement via Twitter:
It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.
To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020
I know, you’re sad. You probably had your heart set on seeing more of this:
Or, perhaps you were counting on more of his awkward debate moments…
Cory Booker’s face while Beto O’Rourke speaks in Spanish LMAO pic.twitter.com/9aaPALihfC
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 27, 2019
Heck, it’s possible you just love to watch a well known renegade break the rules….
Whatever your reasons, we know you’ll miss seeing this world-renowned vegan on the campaign trail.
