Booker calls it quits: Spartacus storms out of the 2020 presidential race

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published January 13, 2020 at 10:14am
It was only a matter of time.  After facing the harsh realities of his own inability to raise money, gain traction, generate a following, or even stir up some sympathy, Cory Booker has decided to call it a day.  Once again, ‘Spartacus’ is headed for the exits.

The candidate made his announcement via Twitter:

I know, you’re sad.  You probably had your heart set on seeing more of this:

Or, perhaps you were counting on more of his awkward debate moments…

Heck, it’s possible you just love to watch a well known renegade break the rules….

Whatever your reasons, we know you’ll miss seeing this world-renowned vegan on the campaign trail.

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







