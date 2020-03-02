Boot Edge Edge done, heads back to whatever someone will hire him to do in South Bend

If the rationale for the former mayor of South Bend becoming president was lost on you, we’re right there with you.

Apparently it was also lost on Democrat primary voters. He got plenty of glowing media attention, but not much love at the polls. And now sadly Chasten will never have the opportunity to be, er . . . it’s too easy:

Democrat Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential primary race, a senior campaign aide told CNBC. He is flying to South Bend, Indiana to make the announcement, where he served as mayor for two terms.

The Indiana Democrat waged an unlikely campaign that saw a little-known mayor overpower governors and U.S. senators in the race for the party nomination.

He didn’t really overpower anyone. He just stayed in the race longer than a few governors and U.S. senators. True, he did surprisingly well in Iowa, but he could never translate it into further support. And it was pretty clear from polling in the Super Tuesday states that he wasn’t going to recover from the South Carolina drubbing tomorrow night.

Can we be candid here?

Buttigieg made it as far as he did for one reason: He was a novelty as an openly gay candidate. His record in South Bend was entirely unremarkable, and he had little of substance to say on the stump or in the debates. His military record was highly exaggerated. His claims of a deep Christian faith didn’t stand up to scrutiny.

His ideas were crazy. And apparently the other candidates found him highly annoying.

But media attention is worth some play early in a nominating contest, especially if you’re an otherwise relative unknown. The media loved photos of Buttigieg with his “husband,” and they couldn’t get enough when Buttigieg tried in vain to pick a fight with Mike Pence over the former’s homosexuality.

(Pence had no interest in the fight, so Buttigieg ended up having a feud with himself.)

There was never any rationale for his candidacy, but he did manage to briefly turn himself into a celebrity, for whatever that’s worth.

By the way, he is no longer mayor, so it remains to be seen what he’ll go back to in South Bend. I’m sure there’s a hardware store or a bowling alley that’s looking for help. Unlike the presidency, he might possess some minimal qualifications for those jobs.

I’d say I’m gonna miss the guy. But it would be a lie. I won’t.