Boot Edge Edge: If you don't buy health insurance, we'll put you on the government's plan and charge you premiums

This is taking the individual mandate to new heights. Under ObamaCare, if you didn’t buy health insurance – either from a private insurer or on the ObamaCare exchanges – you’d be fine. Er, sorry Chief Justice Roberts . . . taxed.

Thanks to the Republican tax reform of 2017, the tax has now been reduced to zero, although the individual mandate is still technically on the books. You’re still technically mandated to buy health insurance. It’s just that there’s no workable mechanism for the government to punish you if you don’t – at least at the moment.

We’ve always believed this was unconstitutional, and now the courts are starting to agree.

But that’s nothing compared to what Boot Edge Edge wants to do. Under his plan, you vill buy health insurance and you vill like it!

His proposal doesn’t merely fine you for not buying insurance. It automatically enrolls you in a plan administered by the government, and automatically charges you premiums. Just like that, whammo! Everyone in America is covered. Under such a scenario, the government is not only signing you up. It’s also deciding what kind of coverage you’re going to get and what you’re going to pay for it. It’s choosing your deductibles, your co-pays . . . everything.

TRENDING: Consumer confidence soars to 99.3 percent, with almost no one being influenced by impeachment

You get no say. This is obviously a ploy to get you to buy your own insurance, but that should be your choice, not theirs.

Obama must be wondering why he didn’t think of this. Then again, the 2009/2010 Democrats had a hard enough time passing ObamaCare as it was. Forcing everyone onto government insurance, like it or not, just might have been the bridge too far that prevented the bill from getting 218 in the House, or the 60 in the Senate that was necessary to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Remember, America, it was you in 2008 who gave us 60 Democrat senators and made ObamaCare possible, all because you were freaked out by the mortgage market meltdown and impatient with the Iraq War. Think things through a little better next time.

Now, even under the wildly implausible scenario that sees Boot Edge Edge elected president in 2020, there is zero chance we’ll end up with 60 Democrat senators to vote for something like forcing everyone onto government insurance. Then again, Elizabeth Warren is proposing to get rid of the filibuster to pass her socialist agenda. If Democrats can pick up four seats, they’d have enough senators to change the rules and do just that.

Should the government force people into health insurance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 5% (1 Votes) 95% (19 Votes)

Are you sure they wouldn’t? Because if you’re considering sending a Democrat to the Senate in 2020 as a check against Donald Trump’s Twitter feed or whatever else bothers you, you might want to remember what happened in 2008, and what could very well happen again.