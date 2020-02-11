Boot Edge Edge: Let's legalize heroin and meth too

Is anyone surprised by this? Did you really think a libertine culture like ours would stop with legalizing weed?

I don’t think Buttigieg ever has an original thought or a serious policy idea of his own. He says what he thinks he needs to say to gain traction in a tight primary race, and he perceives that the Democratic Party’s left-wing base wants to be able to do more drugs legally – or should I say, do all drugs legally.

He forgot cocaine, but you might as well legalize that too if you’re going to go as far as heroin.

Then again, what exactly is Buttigieg proposing? It’s far from clear from this interview with Chris Wallace:

So he wants to make possession legal, but distribution illegal? Or maybe possession isn’t expressly legal, but it’s only a misdemeanor?

He says the result of being busted for possession wouldn’t be incarceration, but in reality that’s almost never the result now. And if distribution would remain illegal, then how would you treat the sale of heroin or meth in a legal environment that says one side of the transaction is perfectly fine but the other side is against the law?

This doesn’t make the slightest bit of sense.

Buttigieg is dismissive of the legal technicalities, but they’re not unimportant. Whether you make possession completely legal or merely a misdemeanor is an important distinction.

By the way, if Buttigieg really believes in the power of treatment (which I don’t for what it’s worth), he’s actually making it less likely that people go into treatment. Often treatment results from a recommendation or referral from law enforcement. Contrary to what many Democrats and libertarians would have you believe, almost no one goes to prison for possession because a) the legal system doesn’t regard it as that serious a crime; and b) there isn’t room in prisons for people convincted of possession considering how many much more dangerous criminals need to be incarcerated.

So contact with law enforcement over possession of drugs is actually one of the most likely pathways to treatment. Take away any reason for the police to deal with people, and they lose one an important impetus to consider treatment. Democrats don’t think this through, and libertarians just plain don’t think.

By the way, treatment doesn’t do a bit of good unless a person has made an independent decision to stop using. That’s why there are so many post-rehab relapses. When people get ordered into treatment by a judge, or begged to go by family, they’re not pursuing a priority of their own minds. They still want to use, and no methods they’re taught about staying clean will matter if they don’t really want to be clean.

It also doesn’t help that society has decided drug use is not worth the time and effort of law enforcement or the justice system. It’s one less disincentive against using, and it contributes to the larger societal attitude that getting high on the substance of your choice is no big deal.

Let’s also not forget that most of this is governed by state laws. While these substances are also illegal at the federal level, legalizing them at the federal level would have little impact at the state level unless state decide to follow suit, which I can’t imagine any but a handful for very liberal states would.

By the way, it’s not the war on drugs that failed. It’s the people using drugs who failed. They failed to deal with life on its own real terms, and chose to spend their days in a chemical-induced fog. Don’t blame law enforcement or the government for failing to dissuade you from doing something so stupid. Blame yourself. You’re the failure here, not them.

Nancy Reagan was right. She’s mocked mercilessly today by people who can’t get through a day sober. But every one of these people would be living a better life if they would just say no like she advised back when she was on the scene.

I miss those days.