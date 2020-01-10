SECTIONS
Boot Edge Edge: It's partly Trump's fault Iran shot down that Ukrainian airliner

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 10, 2020 at 3:01am
This is what it’s come to in partisan politics: Our enemy kills 176 civilians in an “accident” that could have been easily avoided with the tiniest effort and a smidgen of competence, and Democrats can’t resist making it Donald Trump’s fault:

Here’s the logic, such that it is: When an American contractor is killed by a rogue Iranian militia, and then these same militians attack our embassy in Baghdad – commanded by one of Iran’s elite generals – and we respond by taking out the general, that’s merely a “tit for tat” in which neither side is more righteous than the other.

So Iran sees a commercial jetliner on its radar and, for some reason, can’t tell the difference between that and a fighter jet? And shoots it down killing 176 innocent people?

Whose fault is that?

Well! Equally Iran’s and Donald Trump’s (if not more Trump), because any response to Iran’s terrorist actions is “escalation” and thus “unnecessary” and thus a mindless “tit for tat.” So the very fact that there were hostilities going on, prompting Iran to shoot down an aircraft it couldn’t even identify, absolves them from complete responsibility.

Also, Orange Man Bad.

And it’s not just Buttigieg who’s making this absurd claim. It’s become quite the left-wing talking point on social media today. If only Trump had sat back and done nothing when Soleimani killed the contractor and stormed our embassy. Then there would have been no “escalation” and Iran wouldn’t have mistaken (assuming it was a mistake) that jetliner for a warplane of some sort.

Once the U.S. decides to respond to anything, everything bad that happens thereafter becomes America’s fault.

Do you think Iran shot down the jetliner on purpose?

By the way, isn’t it standard protocol to contact an aircraft and ask it to identify itself before you just blow it out of the air? Did Iran do that? I can imagine Iran claiming it tried and got no response from the Ukrainian pilot, and that’s why they decided to fire. But what would the pilot not respond?

Or was no attempt made in the first place? And is that why Iran won’t give Boeing the black box?

Iran has spent 40 years sowing murder and mayhem throughout the Middle East, and deploying Qassem Soleimani as the primary agent of it. The United States finally decided it had had enough of this and ended Soleimani’s reign of terror. Days later, Iran shoots down a civilian jet.

Only in the minds of the most deranged people on the plan could this be the fault of the president of the United States. And that’s exactly the kind of people we’re dealing with here.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







