Boot Edge Edge wants the federal government to 'invest' $10 billion directly into Latino-owned businesses

The media are treating this as a side note to Buttigieg’s larger appeal to Latinos, which in a policy sense is pretty thin.

It says he’s going to “roll back” Trump policies but doesn’t say which ones, apart from some vague progress to give Latinos access to cleaner water or some such thing, and generalized yapping about “disenfranchisement”. I guess it’s also implied that he’s not going to try very hard to enforce border security, which is probably why he’s being vague about it. Because that won’t play with the general electorate.

But I want to focus on this investment piece, because to me that’s the real story here. Buttigieg proposes a $10 billion investment fund for minority entrepreneurs.

How exactly would that work?

Among the proposals included in both plans is a call for bigger investments in Latino-owned businesses using a $10 billion fund for minority entrepreneurs, and a proposal to award 25% of federal contracting dollars to underrepresented groups, including Latinos.

When someone invests in your business, they become a shareholder. They have voting rights. They’re entitled to representation on your board. (Ask General Motors about that.) I think it’s entirely possible Buttigieg knows next to nothing about business, but is “investment” really what he’s talking about here?

Why would any business owner want to take on the federal government as an “investor” in their company? What strings would be attached? What obligations would you have to accept in order to get the money?

Would Uncle Sam expect dividends? Would this automatically make you a publicly traded company required to file annual reports and comply with SEC requirements?

Or is Buttigieg just using the word “investment” to make a straight cash giveaway sound more sophisticated? There are already loans you can get through the Small Business Administration. (Although I can tell you, having had one once, you’re better off funding your business in another way if you have the option.)

At the root of all this is the left-wing conviction that no one can make it in America unless the government bankrolls them. If Latino businesses are well-conceived and smartly operated, they should be able to generate plenty of cash flow to help them survive and grow. If they’re not doing that, then what is the value of pouring cash into them?

Buttigieg seems to think that when a business is struggling, it must be because they simply lack access to capital. That is almost never the case. When a business is struggling it’s usually because they don’t have a solid business plan and don’t execute well. If you have those things and you need access to capital in order to grow, you can usually get it either in the form of a bank loan or investment dollars.

But this is the sort of thing politicians do: Vote for me and I’ll take taxpayers dollars and pour it into your business! We’ll call it an “investment”!

I don’t think Boot Edge Edge knows how business investment actually works. If he wins the nomination, maybe during one of the debates Donald Trump could explain it to him.