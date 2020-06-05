Boris Johnson: If China takes away their freedom, we'll invite 3 million Hong Kong residents to the UK

This is how you stand up to tyrants. You take their people away. Because without the ability to keep their population in submission, tyrants have nothing.

Anyone could have foreseen, when the deal was struck in 1984, that communist China would not honor its commitment to a free and autonomous Hong Kong after assuming dominion over the city in 1997. The fact that it took 23 years for us to get to this point is the only surprising thing.

The Beijing-ordered crackdowns on demonstrations and dissent show that Hong Kong is now destined to become exactly like the rest of mainland China – oppressed and decidedly not free. That was never the idea when Britain agreed to surrender the city after 150 years of administering it. But you make deals with communists, you get disappointed later on when you find out they lied.

But credit Boris Johnson. He has now gone ahead and taken the step Donald Trump should also take, and he was considerably more decisive about it:

In a column Wednesday for the Times of London, Britain’s Prime Minister warns Beijing that if it goes through with this law, he will “honour our obligations and provide an alternative” by opening Britain’s door to as many as three million Hong Kong residents. That includes 350,000 who hold British National (Overseas) passports and the roughly 2.5 million others eligible to apply for them. It would be one of the “biggest changes” ever to Britain’s immigration system, he writes, and he’d make it “willingly.”

TRENDING:

Also laudable was the language of liberty that Mr. Johnson used to explain his decision. “Hong Kong succeeds because its people are free,” Mr. Johnson wrote. “They can pursue their dreams and scale as many heights as their talents allow. They can debate and share new ideas, expressing themselves as they wish. And they live under the rule of law, administered by independent courts.”

If large numbers of Hong Kong residents take Johnson up on his offer, that will benefit Britain tremendously. Hong Kong’s primary importance to the global community is its role as a financial center. There’s a lot of talent there that could be put to good use in London and elsewhere in the UK. Indeed, with some of Britain’s less-than-stellar fiscal policies of recent years, the talent could prove pivotal to the kinds of reform Johnson would like to implement.

But in a geopolitical sense, this is about kneecapping China’s communists by giving their otherwise captive subjects an alternative. China doesn’t operate like the old Soviet Union or Eastern Europe in that people are kept behind walls. But moving to another country remains a difficult and complicated process, especially when you normally have to get cooperation from your own country first to get passports and the like.

What Britain is offering to do is bypass all that and say, essentially, if you’re a Hong Kong resident and can prove it when you arrive in Britain, you can stay.

Should America invited Hong Kong residents to come here? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

I’m sure a lot of Hong Kong residents will stay and deal with the Chinese simply because it’s their home. But you only need a small exodus of people to make China think twice about its actions. Hong Kong is the home of a lot of wealth and a lot of talent. If China is going to loot and pillage it, its people have every reason to consider taking it elsewhere.

Which leads me to wonder: Why has the United States not already made the same exact offer? Many of Trump’s criticisms of China have been vindicated over the course of the past year – not only their crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, but also the lies and coverups associated with the origins of COVID-19.

China deserves to pay a price for its actions. Draining it of Hong Kong’s talent would be a great place to start. If the Brits get all the best Hong Kong has to offer, at least the migrants will be joining one of our allies. But there’s no reason we shouldn’t make the offer as well.

Communist China doesn’t deserve to keep good people.