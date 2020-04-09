Boris Johnson improving, sitting up in bed and engaging with clinical staff

He hasn’t been moved out of intensive care yet, but the fact that he’s sitting up and breathing on his own is really good news. We say this not only for the sake of the prime minister himself – since of course we hope for his complete recovery and continued good health – but also for the sake of America’s most important ally.

Britain has suffered from weak, milquetoast leadership for far too many years – arguably since Margaret Thatcher left the scene. The early returns suggest Johnson, having finally gotten the Brexit deal done, is the long-awaited break from that trend.

Maybe Lady Thatcher set too high a standard, and maybe it’s not in the nature of British politicians (or British people in general) to rock the boat or upset the establishment. But for a lot of reasons, such boat-rocking has been sorely needed and Johnson is the first prime minister in a very long time unafraid to do it.

What’s more, because of the Tories’ absolute romp in the December election, Johnson is in an excellent position to govern with a solid majority for a good five years. He can accomplish a lot if he wants to, assuming he stays alive, which is starting to look like a more hopeful proposition:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “improving” after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Mr Johnson was now sitting up in bed and “engaging positively” with the clinical team at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, the chancellor added.

While we’re happy for the prime minister, his resurgence will come as a faint consolation to the families of 938 more Brits who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of UK deaths now stands at 7,097, which is nothing compared to what we’re seeing in the United States but still represents a very serious health crisis.

Even so, the BBC reports that the trend in the UK has slowed in the sense that until recently it was doubling every day. It is no longer doing that. You take small favors wherever you can get them, but you have to see a slowing to a trend before you see a reversal and maybe we’re finally seen that in the UK.

There is much for the U.S. and the UK to work on, including a post-Brexit trade deal that could be crucial to the economic fortunes of both countries, especially with the need for a real economic resurgence when the coronavirus is finally gone. Boris Johnson is the man to negotiate that deal with Donald Trump, and our expectation is that it would benefit both countries.

Stay well and make it happen, gentlemen.