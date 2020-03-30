Boris Johnson, UK officials accuse China of massive lie to downplay Covid-19 infections - promise 'a reckoning'

Last week, we learned that UK Prime Minister and chief Brexiteer Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus. He’s currently quarantined, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still in charge. Not only is he still running the show, he’s making it clear that he and his government are furious with the Chi-coms.

While he was busy being diagnosed, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was busy telling everyone how rosy things in Wuhan are. According to their numbers, new coronavirus cases have plummeted, as has the death rate. American media, ever eager to make it sound like we live in the worst nation on Earth, dutifully repeated the numbers and used them to attack President Trump as an ineffectual oaf who was fiddling as his nation burned.

The only problem is that China has a long history of lying about the disease. They lied about when it was first discovered, they lied about how dangerous it was, they lied about how contagious it was, and we have plenty of reason to believe they’re lying about their latest numbers.

Reports suggest that the drop in new cases has more to do with the CCP halting efforts to test people, rather than the end of the disease. As for the number of previously confirmed cases and fatalities, according to Business Insider, UK officials believe China is downplaying that number… possibly by a factor of 40:

UK government officials are accusing China of spreading disinformation about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in its borders, the Mail on Sunday reports. The newspaper says scientists have told Johnson that China could have downplayed its number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus “by a factor of 15 to 40 times.” China had reported 81,439 cases at the time of writing. The Chinese government has disclosed only 3,304 deaths from coronavirus. Yet funeral homes in Wuhan have disposed of an estimated 42,000 corpses, according to Radio Free Asia.

If there’s one bright spot to this situation, it’s that nations all over the world are rethinking their relationship with China and its manufacturers. Once the lockdowns come to an end, things are going to change. People aren’t going to simply go back to business as usual. On an international level, China will be in the diplomatic crosshairs.

The newspaper quoted three UK officials, who all reported fury within Johnson’s government. “It is going to be back to the diplomatic drawing board after this,” one said. “Rethink is an understatement.” The second unnamed official said “there has to be a reckoning when this is over,” while the third said “the anger goes right to the top.”

The only actual surprise here is that anyone, anywhere, has ever taken the word of the Chinese Communist Party at face value. It has always been a dangerous mixture of truth, lies, and propaganda. American media outlets may be repeating it, because they hope it hurts Trump, but it’s doubtful that they actually believe any of what they’re saying.

Hopefully this disaster will open people’s eyes, and they’ll realize that they’re being spoonfed the CPP’s lies. It should go without saying that cheap cell phones and the mountain of plastic lining the aisles in Walmart are not worth the situation we’re in right now.